The Covid 19 virus has brought about many changes in our lives. One of these major changes is the increased interest in home learning.
One positive with home learning is that home educators may choose unique ways to teach children. An idea for teaching children about history can be done through family history and family stories. These personal experiences can lead in all sorts of directions such as learning about areas where families lived and how they moved, learning the history of an area where ancestors lived, and learning methods of doing research which can be used in many other areas of study.
Expanding a family history search into areas where families lived is an excellent way to begin a study of geography. Writing up family stories is an exercise in both writing and spelling. Even adding the number of generations and counting the number of people in a family tree uses math.
Researching individual family members and why they lived where they did and events in their lives is the basis for “Roots for Kids — Finding Your Family Stores” by Susan Provost Beller. The author originally began publishing books in 1989 for her fourth-grade class. Each chapter includes a hands-on activity, or this idea may be adapted to something more fitting to the individual child.
Beller begins with “It All Begins with a Story” and concludes with “History is, after all, just lots of stories.” Some chapters in between deal with foods handed down by families, building a timeline for the child’s life, and how to frame questions for relatives to get the desired information.
Some families may be related to famous ancestors and some have only their own special average people. Many interesting illustrations fill the book along with some charts and ideas on how to organize research. An epilogue gives ideas on expanding research and an illustrated glossary helps to explain questions that may come up along the way.
The beauty of this type of assignment is that family research can be spread over time and not done in just a few weeks. This paperback book is available for $18.50 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co. Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. Be sure to check out the website at www.genealogical.com to learn of other items of special interest for your research.
In-person meetings suspended
The Southern Indiana Genealogy Society has suspended meetings until further notice due to the Covid outbreak.
Zoom workshop on DNA Methodology
The Louisville Genealogical Society will present a Zoom workshop, “DNA Methodology for Unknown Parentage Research” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 from your home on your computer.
Whether circumstances involve adoption, uncertain paternity, or a surprising test result, there is a methodology to follow when working with DNA test results. The program will be presented by Debra Renard, a specialist in genetic genealogy for Legacy Tree Genealogists. She loves sharing that expertise with others, frequently speaking at local, regional and national levels on the topic. To register, go to https://formsmarts.com/form/24yu
