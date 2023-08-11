Where are the great debates of yore? Those disputes which enlivened our desultory discussions of great import? Why have we forgotten to ask, “What time is it in Indiana?”
Remember those golden years when we argued about time zones? Do you recall the vituperation we heaped upon the extremists who insisted on one time zone for the entire state?
What fun we had, certain of the appropriate time zone (Eastern or Central) for our county. What disdain we had for those who disagreed with us.
Eastern time was the natural choice for all counties adjacent to Ohio. Likewise, counties adjacent to Kentucky, from Louisville east, sought to be in sync with their neighbors.
However, the Northwestern counties in the Chicago TV market insisted on Central time as their natural right. Furthermore, the Southwestern counties around Evansville had a strange preference for Illinois and St. Louis time. Without an Interstate highway to Indianapolis, they felt estranged from the rest of Indiana.
Indianapolis and then-Governor Daniels wanted Eastern time. Tradition and vanity demanded Central Indiana to be on Eastern time. It was essential, commercial interests claimed, to have the same time as the New York Stock Exchange. Otherwise stock trading professionals and day-trading junkies would have to rise an hour earlier to enjoy the opening bell, a hardship to be avoided at all costs.
We coupled the Eastern vs. Central dispute with the question of Daylight Saving Time (DST). Farmers claimed DST was unnatural and unethical. Animals were geared to solar time and we, animals ourselves, should not depart from nature’s dictates.
Parents feared for the lives of their children waiting for school buses in preternatural darkness. Afterall, sunrise would be an hour later with DST. Inflexible school administrators would not change schedules to save the lives of their students.
However, the proponents of DST always won out. That enormously powerful lobby, the Golfers, favored DST as it extended playing time into the evening hours.
Farmers don’t play golf. Bankers and their business borrowers do. Legislators play golf so they can buddy-up with bankers and their business pals. And the latter want to buddy-up with the legislators.
But times have changed. Golf is of less consequence in today’s world. More women are in banking, business and the Legislature; they don’t play golf as frequently as a bonding activity.
But DST will survive. Young adults attend their children’s athletic events rather than playing golf. It’s the new fashion in parenting. DST means more time for games after the workday.
As for the time zones: Our population is aging. Older folks watch TV from 7 to 10 pm, which favors being on Central time, a particularly important factor for watching Colbert and professional sports on TV. Today, stock market followers can do their thing at home in their pajamas.
Maybe we can resurrect the time zone issue and have some fun again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.