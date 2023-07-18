I finally broke down and hired the best newspaper consultant in the business, Priscilla Prune.
“Ms. Prune, how can I get more newspapers to print my column?” I asked.
“Hah,” she hah-ed in a powerful voice. “Don’t say print. That’s a left-over word from another era. Today, your work is seen on screens. You want to be read, be discussed on chat sites, and, foremost, be appreciated."
“What about being paid, Ms. Prune,” I asked.
“Don’t be vulgar. Economists don’t reveal a pecuniary interest. They are to be wrapped in the robes as public intellectuals,” she said. “And please call me Prissy. Prunes have wrinkles.”
“What should I do?” I asked softly.
“Write about sex, that’s what builds interest,” she was enthusiastic. “People want to know more about other people’s sexual behavior. Sex gathers more attention, no matter how gruesome. Way more than even sports”.
“OK, how’s this?” And I quickly put some recent Census data on the screen in front of us.
“Oh,” Prissy turned icy cold. “Numbers? I don’t do numbers. Tell me the story.”
“Well, there isn’t much of a story. Of married persons ages 16 to 64 in the U.S., 1.3% are in same-sex marriages. The percentages for the two leading minority groups are only a tiny bit higher: 1.4% for Hispanics (of any race), and 1.5% for African-Americans. Indiana, at 1.2%, is 28th among the 50 states."
“Of those same sex marriages nationally, 47.7% are between males and 52.3% females.”
“Two things leap out to me,” she declared. “Ages 16 to 64, leaves out older folks who have the greatest interest in the sex lives of others. We could accuse the Census Bureau of Agism by dismissing the raunchy Romeos and Juliets."
“Then,” she continued, “our headline is, ‘Minorities lead in same sex marriages! Jailed men force women into same sex relationships.’”
“But,” I started to say.
“Do you or do you not want attention?” she scolded.
“The differences are probably of little statistical significance,” I protested.
“Statistical significance plays no part in sexual fantasy,” she declared. Then asked, “What do you have in Sports?
”There’s a wonderful little-known story,” I said, pleased to get away from her perversion of truth. “The Trine University Thunder, a fastpitch softball team, up at Angola, in Steuben County, won the NCAA Division III national championship.”
“Ah,” Prissy gasped and left, delivering this tirade as she handed me her invoice: “A women’s team from a Division III institution in a place that’s as remote for Hoosiers as the African country of Angola! And you want more readers? How droll!”
“All Hoosiers,” I said to an empty room, “should be proud to have another national championship. Proud of the talent and endurance it takes to be the best of your competitors.”
