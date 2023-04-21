My second cousin, twice removed by the county sheriff, called the other day and uncharacteristically asked, “How we doin’ here in Indiana?”
To which I replied, “Fair ta middlin’.”
Which is how we’re doing. The value of our output as an economy, adjusted for inflation, our Real GDP is the 19th highest in the nation, down from 16th a decade ago.
We’ve had the 28th fastest Real GDP growth behind Washington State, the leader. They had an average annual increase of 4.0% compared to our 1.5%, in a nation growing at 2.1% from 2011 to 2021.
That’s comparable to our job growth averaging 0.5% or 28th in the nation, a hair behind Illinois and two hairs ahead of South Carolina. The nation has added jobs at a 0.8% annual rate.
If you’re inclined to look at the margin, our workforce has added $4,352 per job to GDP, in constant dollars, over that decade. That too is 28th in the nation, behind Arkansas but ahead of New Mexico. Still, businesses might be more attracted to Washington where the increase was $24,524 per job.
You might think that Washington State got that big advantage by cutting jobs while introducing more automation. However, Washington businesses added 743,700 jobs (8th highest in the nation).
How did Hoosier workers fare in the past decade? Not badly. In 2011, the average earnings per Indiana job ranked 28th in the nation, squeezed in between Tennessee and Kansas. Ten years later, the average Hoosier job was 22nd in the nation, but now bracketed by Tennessee and Michigan.
And, as we have learned recently, everything must be just jim-dandy, if we’re keeping pace with Tennessee.
Perhaps considering a decade isn’t fair to a state administration that has declared Indiana a hottie on the corner seeking to lure economic investment. Let’s look at just 2022 where we have partial and preliminary data.
Indiana’s Real GDP in 2022 grew by 1.9% (22nd in the nation) compared with a 2.1% for the nation. Our personal income, not adjusted for inflation, advanced by 2.9% (rank 21st), the nation’s by 2.4%.
In 2022, our population grew by 0.28% (23rd) compared to the nation’s 0.38% growth. The resulting per capita personal income (PCPI) for Indiana was $57,930 (32nd), 11% below the national $65,423. This was an improvement from 2021 when Indiana’s PCPI was $56,534, ranking 36th in the nation.
If you have followed this data-dense discourse undiscouraged, you have seen that “Fair to middlin’” is a fair description of Indiana’s economic progress in both the past decade and the past year.
Could we do better? That depends on the private sector, not the public sector which acts only in response to voices of business interests and voting citizens, both of which seem quite satisfied with the status quo.
