The first warmish day brought forth green shoots of nascent flowers. And, lo, Faye of the Forest was on my deck railing, feisty as ever.
“You waste a lot of time,” she announced.
Not waiting for my defensive counter-thrust, she continued. “Every week you turn data sets into kindling for your writing fire. You spend hours on spreadsheet manipulations. What you want is already out there, done by others and available for free.”
“And you know this how?” I asked.
“I have my ways,” she said coyly, tossed her hair as women do, and flited off into the forest.
She was right! Last week, the Brookings Institute posted economic comparisons of the nation’s192 largest metropolitan areas. Indianapolis was in the group of 53 metros over one million persons and ranked 27th in growth of jobs, Gross Metro Product (GMP) and change in jobs at young firms, from 2008 to 2018.
That’s smack in the middle of those very large metros — a comfortable Hoosier rocking chair. Yet, that’s better than Fort Wayne which was 45th among 83 midsized areas (250,000 to 500,000). Nonetheless, Fort Wayne still out-performed Evansville (58th) and South Bend (70th) in the same group.
Suddenly, Faye returned. “But,” she said, “what if you’re not seeking growth as much as progress on closing the gap between where the rich and the poor live?”
“Brookings,” I replied, “does look at the change in the gap between the top and the bottom of neighborhood median household incomes.
“The Indianapolis metro area saw its gap widen by $4,402 (12th worst in its group of 53 metros). Fort Wayne’s gap widened by $1,002 (39th worst in its group of 83 metros). South Bend’s gap widened by $2,227 (22nd worst in that group).
“Evansville, with a gap widened by $4,778. It was the 10th worst in that mid-size group of 83 metros.”
“There are two things wrong here,” Faye said in tutorial mode.
“First,” she continued, “you’re bottom surfing. Each of those metro areas was in the top ten in at least one of the 15 measures considered. Indianapolis was 7th in closing the gap of the relative poverty rate between whites and persons of color. Evansville 4th in change in median income. Fort Wayne 8th in change of standard of living. South Bend 1st in closing the employment rate gap between whites and persons of color.”
“Second,” she continued, “Brookings is focused on change with nothing said about status. Little change in something where the status is very good, is not bad. If you’re making $200,000 and you go up only 1 percent that’s a $2,000 bump, double a 10 percent increase on $10,000.”
