With their election victories in hand, the Indiana General Assembly will be considering many important topics in the next few months. Among these topics is Indiana’s per capita personal income (PCPI).
Politicians like this number because they believe they and the population-at-large understand it. The numerator (personal income) comes from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The denominator (the population of a state or county) is from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Legitimate questions can be asked of both numbers. But questions never concern people who want the simplest answers.
Number sound reasonable can become policy talking points.
In 2021, Indiana’s PCPI was $56,497. Now that’s a number!
A sturdy number, ready to be $56,500 which has a magical ring to it. It’s a number a good legislative intern could easily find was 8.2% higher than the year before. In addition, and catch this, that Hoosier 8.2% was better than the 7.3% increase at the national level.
We’re neglecting the inflation rate that was between 7% and 8% in 2021. We don’t want to quibble. However small, any margin better than the nation is always a blue ribbon at the Hoosier State statistical fair.
Despite these refreshingly good data, Indiana remains well below the national PCPI. In 2021, we were at $56,497 while the nation was at $64,143. Indiana was $7,146 below the nation’s PCPI or 88.1% of the U.S. figure.
This is nothing new. The last time Indiana’s PCPI was equal to or above the national level was in 1953 (104.4%) when we were fighting in Korea. That was the fifth time in 11 years Indiana’s PCPI exceeded that of the nation.
This time series starts in 1929 with Indiana at 86.6% of the U.S. PCPI ($605 compared to $699). We fell to 76.6% in 1932, then began a climb that peaked in 1943 at 101.5% of the nation’s wartime PCPI. Indiana again equaled or exceeded the nation in 1945, 1948 and 1951, but not topping that 1943 mark until 1953.
After 1953, Indiana has had successively lower peaks in a rocky fall to 2021. For 68 years (1953 to 2021) Indiana has been on a downward trajectory relative to the nation. Most Hoosier administrators and legislators have never known anything else.
In 1929, Indiana ranked 22nd among the 48 states in PCPI. By 1953, with 50 states, we ranked 17th in PCPI. From there we fell to 41st in 2007 and rose again to 34th in 2021. In 1970, Indiana’s PCPI slipped into the lower half of all states and has not escaped that position in 52 years.
If we consider PCPI as a legitimate target of public policy, how can we explain our sustained low ranking among the states, our persistent distance from the nation’s average in PCPI?
Do we hear anything pertinent from the Statehouse?
