It’s ugly and unfair to compare Vladimir Putin with the leadership of the Indiana General Assembly. But how else can we explain the crass stupidity and irresponsible bullying Hoosiers have ignored from a super-majority now bent on destroying civility and democracy in Indiana?
How does democracy thrive? By educating people, then encouraging the desire and enabling the opportunity to govern. Over the past few decades, our legislature has allowed education to deteriorate, and pressed down hard on the ability for local communities to enjoy self-government.
Just consider the recent proposal to have the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) take tax revenues from local governments and use them for what the IEDC defines as “economic development.”
It took resolute action by the House to modify this over-reaching legislation. However, the final bill has not passed and this “Father Knows Best” legislature is not done with revisions.
All this from an elected body that has crippled local schools and governments by denying them the property taxes they could legally collect. The same solons deny localities a share of sales taxes paid in their jurisdictions.
Localities are treated like out-of-control children, incapable of functioning and requiring strict regulation and unbending discipline.
Yes, many local governments have indolent, ill-informed commissioners, mayors, and council members. There are plenty of township trustees and board members who believe road signs are only useful to thieves from nearby cities. “If you don’t know where you are, you don’t belong here.”
Indeed, we have officials at all levels on-the-take, if they are enterprising, or AWOL in body and/or mind. Inefficiency is our expectation of local government and the basis for much Hoosier humor.
Why? Because we have allowed too much decision-making authority to be centralized in a sponge that absorbs money and power.
Local government is often weak because its muscles have atrophied. When annexation or consolidation is discussed, it happens only with intervention by the General Assembly. Voters fear local government because they do not respect or trust it. Yet, there is little reason to trust or respect the power-hungry Indiana state legislature.
Local government has little voice in the State House. The Indiana Association of Cities and Towns has been so ineffective for decades that it now hides under the name AIM (Accelerate Indiana Municipalities) with a Board of 25 members. Now there’s a model of lean and mean for you!
Ask yourself, how often does a mayor become a member of the state legislature? How often has a mayor been elected governor of this State?
Indiana has two political parties, and one dominates. The Governor gets TV time to offer the State of the State, but where is the rebuttal from local government officials? It’s not D vs. R in Indiana. It’s centralized egotism vs collective infirmity.
Mr. Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow him and John Guy on Who Gets What? wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com
