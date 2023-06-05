Last week I attended an informative talk by Cris Johnston, Director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget. He was reviewing the 2023 Legislative session for an attentive audience meeting under the auspices of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute.
“Attentive, did you say?” asked Faye of the Forest, sitting on the deck rail as she does on occasion. “Am I supposed to believe that? Indiana legislature, fiscal policy, and attentive can never be in the same paragraph.”
“Well, you’re wrong,” I insisted. “There’s plenty of considerations the administrative and legislative staffs have to weigh to produce a budget. And that’s interesting to me and many others who care about this state.”
“You’re implying I don’t care?” Her words cut into me.
“No,” was my riposte. “There is much to think about with almost every revenue and expenditure item in the state budget.”
“Blah, blah,” was her uncharacteristic reply.
“Gary,” I said emphatically. “Mr. Johnston mentioned the state has an investment in and responsibility for the Gary Schools.”
“And?” Was she looking at her nails to suggest boredom?
“And,” I responded, “the state is so off base with its silo thinking.”
“What would you have them doing?” Faye probed.
“I’d have them going deeper into the education problems,” I insisted. ”Not just fiddling with school finance.”
Then I added, with my accustomed humility, “I’d look at that public health money that’s going to the counties. I’d say the under-performing students may be living in unhealthy housing.”
“Wherever a child lives,” I continued, “I’d inspect the housing for its health conditions. Is the insulation adequate? Is there appropriate air movement? Are there vermin and unsanitary conditions present?”
“Sounds ambitious,” Faye said.
“Yeah, ambition is a word rarely heard in a positive sense in Indiana,” I said.
“It might work,” she conceded, “if owners actually fixed up their property. But what if they couldn’t afford it?”
“Financing is available,” I answered. “Indiana has a AAA credit rating. Counties or municipalities could issue bonds on the increased value of the properties as they do to finance other investments. Or use the millions the state has found to put into so-called “regional” programs that have supported questionable projects.”
“Another of your pipe dreams,” Faye offered with her patented wise-woman laugh.
“Not at all,” I countered. “We’ll need to increase the supply of skilled home repair workers. We did that for battle ships in WWII and, with the right financial incentives, we can do it again.”
“Don’t you ever give up?” Faye questioned.
“I’m not like the many legislators,” I replied, “who thought they could improve education by throwing money into the air and hoping something good would come of it.”
There was no response. Faye had faded into the forest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.