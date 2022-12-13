An aspect of working familiar to most employed Hoosiers is the daily journey from home to workplace. It is an incidental part of life for some and a tortuous hassle for others. It is a stroll from the kitchen to the sunlit study for some and a battle on the freeways filled with sound and fury for others.
Which conditions individuals face are determined by where they live relative to where they work and the manner of transit over the intervening terrain.
Some of the differences between women and men in the journey to work arise from the differences of their occupations.
Teachers in the same school, regardless of gender, normally have identical hours. The same can be said for factory and office workers. But if women tend to be school teachers and men factory workers, their working hours might be quite different.
Other differences between the journeys arise from the spatial arrangements of activities. If women work in offices downtown and men work in warehouses on the fringe of the city, they contend with different distances and traffic conditions.
Household responsibilities, particularly with respect to children or elderly relatives, often have the conventional household located closer to the employment site of the wife than to that of the husband. This difference is predicated on the traditional expectation of women being caregivers.
The differences in data from the Census Bureau are averages which often hide as much as they reveal. We do not have here data by age, living arrangements, presence of children or elderly parents, use of public transportation and other critical factors. Most of all we need to avoid having the bell-shaped curve in our heads as the variations may be spread widely.
Nonetheless, the data are indicative of important differences. Men are more likely to use a vehicle to go to work. Women are more likely to work at home and in the county where they live. They carpool more than men.
Women tend to leave home during that rush hour of 7 to 8 in the morning which matches school and office work in most communities. Yet women, more than men, work those less standard hours with departures anytime 9 a.m. through the day to midnight. This would be consistent with part-time and swing-shift employment. Earlier morning hours would be in line with factory, warehouse, trucking, and other transportation jobs.
For women who do not work at home, their average journey to work is 21.9 minutes 3.5 minutes shorter than the average man’s 25.4 minutes. In both cases, that’s about two minutes shorter than the U.S. averages.
Now there’s the selling point for Hoosier economic developers to lure firms from other states. However, folks in other states work from home more than do our employees. And those in other states don’t use their cars as much as we do.
Can you say public transit?
