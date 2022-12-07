It's easier to be optimistic when things are going well. 2022 has continued the challenges of a ferocious pandemic and other serious pathologies, a bitterly divisive midterm election, a downward spiral of civility, safety, and satisfaction, and an upward spiral of inflation, consumer prices, assaults on America's national sovereignty, and a myriad of other crises. In a year when the Merriam-Webster Dictionary word of the year is "gaslighting," you know it is time to take back some control of your life.
Our metaphorical winter has lasted too long and as the true astronomical winter approaches December 21, I'm looking forward with cheerful anticipation to new beginnings with a hopeful 2023 ascension. Albert Camus wrote "In the middle of winter, I at last discovered that there was in me an invincible summer."
Cultivating that invincible summer starts with positive intentions and planning. The following are 23 of my plans for 2023 and I encourage you to take control and develop your own new year plans too and share them if you feel so moved to.
1. Best Use of Time: The days fly by, life is short, and time is the most valuable commodity that we own. Henry David Thoreau said: "I cannot make my days longer, so I strive to make them better."
2. Write On: While co-leading a creative writing workshop many years ago, the fellow instructor started the class by stating "writing is simple-just open a vein and bleed." I disagree with the bleeding, I've always enjoyed writing columns, commercial copy, product reviews, and writing for professional journals but plan to devote 2023 to primarily writing a memoir/ethical will for our grandchildren which will be a labor of love.
3. Read On: Looking forward to starting the book "A Calendar of Wisdom" by Leo Tolstoy on 1/1/23 and enjoying this daybook the entire year along with an unlimited number of books on my list for 2023.
4. Rise and Shine: Don't rise and whine with contemptuous grievance but remember how fortunate it is to be alive each day.
5. Count Blessings, not sheep each night: Goal of living everyday right and being gobsmacked with awe and an attitude of gratitude while being committed to contributing to the good that will lead to peaceful sleep each night.
6. Pause for Prayer: Take more time in 2023 for prayers of gratitude and best wishes for those suffering.
7. Improve Surfing Skills: We can't stop the waves of challenges, but I'll continue to self-regulate & develop ways to surf them.
8. Respond, Don't React: As a peaceful warrior and surfer (see #7) take judicious and responsible action when warranted, but do take action to protect the vulnerable among us.
9. Age and Sage: Research indicates crystalized intelligence (acquired from prior learning) can increase throughout our lifespan and I will continue to re-wire, re-fire, and never retire and become more influential as an elder and become even happier at 65 than I was at 25.
10. Growth Mindset: Focus on happily achieving rather than achieving to be happy and aspire without attachment.
11. Keep it Simple: Life is full of Olympian levels of distraction and my goal is to recognize the complexity but act simply.
12. Memento Mori: Life is short & precious and while accepting mortality, I will celebrate each day gifted to me.
13. Endurance to Update Insurance: Practical and mundane, but a major 2023 goal.
14. Vote: In the significant 2023 municipal election and prepare for the crucial 2024 elections and be an informed voter. These are countdowns to accountability, and we will get the government we vote for. The root word for vote is "a vow" and I vow to vote for those who will respond to the concerns of citizens and engage is goodwill dialogue as they are hired to do, or they should be fired.
15. Take in The Good: The brain has an innate negativity bias that is superglue for negative and Teflon for positive, so I'll continue to prioritize working to stay on the positive side of life in 2023.
16. Nurture in Nature: Spend more mindful time in nature this year by hiking more and spending more outdoor time with the grandkids.
17. Fast Lane to Vast Lane: Take more time this year to put space in my pace for grace and ponder the interconnectedness of life.
18. No Ordinary Moments: My wife and I finally worked out a vacation to Colorado in September. While racing to make our timed entry to Rocky Mountain National Park (Note: you need a "timed entry" if you go), we were stopped by a herd of elk in the road. We relaxed and recognized the extraordinary in this ordinary and it made all the difference. I'm going for more of these moments in 2023.
19. The Four Seasons: A couple of years of living in South Florida a decade ago made us appreciate the change of seasons in L.A. (Louisville Area) more each year.
20. Find Gladness in Goodness: Find joy in even the difficulties this year and know I can provide the one kindness that counterbalances negativity of the world.
21. Unlearn Back to Joy: All my grandkids are talented artists. According to Pablo Picasso, "every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once they grow up". This year I'll make an extra effort to be fully present and join them in joy.
22. Gong Show: My 2023 "Gong" (practice to instill a habit) is to start a gratitude jar to deposit a written gratitude each day starting 1/1/23 and maybe continue for the rest of the year. So much to be grateful for!
23. Plan Paradox: Paradoxically, after all this planning, a main goal for 2023 is to be less task oriented. True, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail, but often man plans, God laughs, and life can be what is happening while you're busy making other plans. Often it is healthier just to be here now mindfully while still practice reasonable planning but not being attached to the outcome.
Unlimited goals, limited time. Taking some time to plan your new year can provide you with some control in an out of control and off the hook world so you may choose to consider it. I'm wishing you the happiest holiday season ever and the best of success in 2023 and hope you discover and immerse in your invincible summer.
