”May grace and peace be yours in abundance.”
1 Peter 1:2
One of my favorite Native American stories is an ancient myth about an old woman weaving a huge and beautiful garment in a cave with only a dog to keep her company. She sits at her loom and only gets up to stir a large kettle of stew simmering in the back of the cave, and each time she does, her dog bites the thread of the garment and unravels it to its starting point. When the woman returns and sees what the dog has done, she simply sits down and begins her work again. My hope is that we all can find peace, amazing grace, and purpose in our world which daily seems to be in a state of unraveling.
This story from the Native American wisdom tradition emphasizes that the world is always — and always has been — in a process of being created and then unraveling, and every great faith and wisdom tradition I’ve studied has its own explanation and ways of finding meaning in threshold and difficult times like we are experiencing. While Western fundamentalists often talk in terms of apocalyptic extremes which can be revelatory for some people, Eastern wisdom and faith traditions tend to focus on cyclical explanations such as the Tibetan term “bardo” (a Buddhist state of being in between an ending and a new beginning) or the Sanskrit concept of the “Kali Yuga,” which is the last of a conceptual four stage cycle in Hinduism. These highly simplified multi-cultural explanations can help us learn important lessons that life seems to be trying to teach us and emphasize seeking divine guidance especially in periods of deep opposition and worldwide crisis.
Most of the work I did as a counselor was to help clients work through times of transition or crises (the Greek word “crises” originally referred to a turning point in a disease). In psychology, this time of transition is called liminality (literally meaning “on a threshold”), and we are individually and collectively going through this betwixt and between rite of passage. This twilight zone time and sense of chaotic restlessness is not an unprecedented phenomenon, and our future can be viewed with fear and hopelessness or with courage and cheerful anticipation. American theologian Frederick Buechner said, “Here is the world, terrible and beautiful things will happen. Don’t be afraid.”
Whether it was a client starting a new and exciting career, or a prison inmate seeking ways to deal with a life sentence, I guided them to find meaning, purpose, and beauty any way they could and to stay positive no matter what happens. Many tragic and unexpected things have happened this year and the accumulated stresses have often caused individual mental and physical deterioration and collective further fragmentation of our already highly polarized and fragmented society. My grandson is the same age as I was in the late 1960s during the social unraveling at that time, but we did not have the horrible added crises of COVID-19 or a 24/7 fear-mongering news cycle. My grandson, granddaughter (amazing Grace), and my family help keep me emotionally and spiritually grounded to do whatever it takes to positively contribute to our world ascending and evolving instead of descending and dissolving. I hope you will consider doing the same in any way you can.
In these extreme times of public health, political and societal crisis, and witnessing an alphabet soup of opposing factions playing out on endless edited videos every night, our American dream is turning into our American nightmare. How can we find a thread to hang on to and like the old woman in the cave, start reweaving a beautiful tapestry of humanity. Even though we have been bewildered by so many traumatizing agents, we can become active co-creators of our world beginning with being gobsmacked with awe and gratitude for front-line heroes like my son, who are exhibiting fierce courage and grace working with COVID-19 patients. We can also hone our capacity for self-awareness, discipline and self-regulation, mercy, and empathy for other’s emotions.
Some want to fundamentally transform America, jettisoning our bedrock values rather than sincerely working to constantly improve our country in a sustainable way, but we never want to fundamentally transform what we truly love. It’s easy to play the lame blame game for the constellation of problems we have, but we have to cooperate to use the best from all sides and discard the perfect flaws. My grandparents told me stories of how our country came together during World War II and celebrated on V-J Day on Sept. 2, 1945. I remember the United States becoming truly united on 9/11 and the long line I waited in to donate blood the next day. It is obvious we absolutely have to come together now. Even through our reservoir of grief, we can put some space in our pace for amazing grace, mercy, and radical goodwill to all beings. Our bumpy roads can lead to a beautiful destination in our one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.