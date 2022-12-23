Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills, generally 15 to 25 below zero this afternoon, recovering to 10 to 20 below zero tonight. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...through early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&