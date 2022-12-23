It’s late Thursday night heading into early Friday morning and the predicted and much anticipated swath of frigid winter weather with stiff winds and blizzard conditions is upon the area.
The temperature is 1 degree with a wind chill of 19 below zero and falling rapidly which will keep the snow from melting and provide us a white Christmas. The downsides include power outages (we just briefly lost power), treacherous driving conditions, and health concerns for anyone venturing outside in this brutal cold.
We are hosting Christmas in a couple of days so I’m waking up every hour to shovel snow trying to keep ahead of the accumulation (I highly recommend not being out for long in this weather although I’m not following my own advice). In between shoveling sessions, I check out a USA Today article on the internet titled “Unhappy new year? Poll finds Americans wary of the nation’s course, its leaders and its future ahead of 2023”. The article reports two-thirds of respondents in a USA Today poll say the country is headed in the wrong direction and express little confidence that our government can address the challenges ahead.
Many of our country’s challenges are ongoing predicaments that have been greatly exacerbated by incompetent actions during the past two years as many politicians receive rope burns from holding on to failed ideologies and corrosive rhetoric and focusing on comparatively inconsequential issues rather than cutting through the Gordian knots of the most urgent and consequential challenges. Just as the blizzard outside has the snow flying, the oatmeal seems to be hitting the fan and flying daily sending new crisis and chaos of epic proportions with the oatmeal flying in our faces and keeping us disoriented. Another huge indefensible spending bill further devaluing the American dollar and hollowing out the economy, leaders doing little to slow the massive assault on our national sovereignty which is creating a humanitarian, safety, and health crisis and politicians war mongering in place of diplomatic solutions to profoundly serious conflicts which are getting worse.
While I agree with the lack of confidence in the current government’s willingness or ability to solve our problems as indicated in the USA Today poll, I have great confidence and optimism that together we can step up and meet our challenges and start working toward solving these problems. Although members of the current leadership originally promised us hope and change (change is automatic, progress is not), what we often receive now is “hopium” and “copium.” Hopium is defined by the Urban Dictionary as a belief that someday the situation will improve and copium is a rationalization of the current situation and a metaphorical substance that causes people to believe in false hope and has a tranquilizing effect that can be catastrophically disempowering and lead to relinquishing responsibility for our lives.
I believe it is time for us to step up positively as happy and peaceful warriors, not wallow in the mire as worriers and move from learned helplessness to learned optimism as citizens who are confident enough to take appropriate actions. Like Hansel and Gretel, we can find our way back to the American dream and play a role in America’s renaissance. We have not crossed the Rubicon where we come to expect and accept that our predominant culture full of calamity, confusion, corruption, and betrayals. We can grow through all we are going through and take back some level of control in our lives, and the gift of psychology is it gives you the tools and skills to self-regulate and do just that if you choose to.
Take a moment to reflect on all the miracles and blessings we still have in America and commit to shining your light to pierce the darkness of the current moment. Make every day in 2023 an awesome example of kindness, joy and good humor and mirror the love and goodness in everyone you meet. Above all, teach children to stay realistic and vigilant, but always trust in the innate goodness in themselves and others. These are heavy times and I highly recommend seeking professional help if needed for yourself or those you are responsible for.
Life is a hurdle event, and we have many very high hurdles to overcome. But knowing and expecting these hurdles and knowing we can “do hard” in advance allows you to live life with the broadest possible perspective from the highest point of view and with the clearest understanding to develop the confidence that we all can take responsibility (respond with ability not react with disability) to be a positive force in the community, country and world.
Time for another snow shoveling session as the snow is still flying. Try to stay warm and take care of yourself and others, especially the most vulnerable among us.
And let’s be grateful for the public servants who work hard every day in all types of weather to keep us safe and our cities functioning and looking good.
