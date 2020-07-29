”Now is the time to know that all that you do is sacred.”
Hafez
July 20 was the 51st anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On the evening of July 20, 1969, astronaut Neil Armstrong was 240,000 miles from earth and became the first person to walk the surface of the moon. Stepping off the lunar landing module Eagle, I remember the well-rehearsed words he spoke to more than a billion people listening at home: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” While our world has achieved breathtaking giant leaps beyond our wildest dreams with technology, we have fallen short of our incredible potential with our humanity and civility.
Just two years after the Apollo 11 mission, Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell was hurtling back to earth after a trip to the moon and had an epiphany when viewing his “blue jewel-like planet” calling it a “glimpse of divinity,” and thus effectively bridged science with the sacred. In 1973, Mitchell followed his new-found bliss and founded the Institute Of Noetic Sciences (IONS), whose primary mission is to reveal the interconnection of science and personal development. Throughout history, many humans have struggled to reach their fullest potential based upon the limited resources available to them. Mitchell synthesized ancient wisdom with his science background and his work continues to illuminate and transform many lives today, leading people toward reaching their higher sacred selves.
As a young teenager, Edgar Mitchell’s insights inspired me to explore various avenues of inner growth, including intense study and reading of sacred and philosophical literature from all of the great wisdom traditions. I took a course in speed reading and our excellent area libraries became great friends and remain so today. We all are blessed to live in a time where we have incredible opportunities to have access to and study the powerful road maps of wisdom handed down through the ages and tap into cutting-edge modern technologies to lead happy, fulfilled and civilized lives. The massive challenge is to go from knowing what to do, to doing what we know. As Mahatma Gandhi said when he was asked what he thought of Western “civilization,” he responded, “I think it would be a good idea.”
Along with the most amazing potential for humankind to take that giant leap to our higher selves, we are currently facing unprecedented challenges we must overcome to realize our pinnacle of human possibility. To paraphrase Sant Keshavadas, God has put us on an anvil, fired up a forge, and beat us and will continues to beat us until we are turned from brass to pure gold. This could be a useful analogy regarding the how we may stay permeable to the divine while enduring COVID-19, knowing faith is the profound acceptance of whatever life brings our way. It is incredibly important to stay positive in these times, but also essential to stay authentic and accept that earth is not always a realm of sweetness and light; it also has great darkness and suffering that sometimes we have limited influence to change, but we can only drink the nourishing honey from the third rock from the sun when it is cracked open.
While our giant leaps in technology have assisted so many of us during the pandemic, allowing working and learning from home, it is very disappointing how we continue to take giant leaps off the cliff of civility, choosing to deliberately infuse toxic and nasty reactions to our cascade of challenges. The continuing vicious rivalries because of our feelings of separateness and differences in philosophies, politics, or you name it are destroying our individual and collective spirits. When we let go of these feelings of fear and separation and look at similarities instead, we can discover great thinkers and wisdom traditions provide us the same timeless advise. Love and respect everyone, be kind, take courage and be of good cheer even in crazy and unpredictable times like these. We all are one people in the same tribe and the integrity of our tribe determines our vibe, so why not choose to thrive?
We all are trying to navigate these same horrible storms on earth but are in different boats philosophically, and few people seem willing to accept any other perspective — and that is essential for our progress. Massive change is inevitable, but our progress is not. Working together, we will not only survive these threshold times, we can choose to take a giant leap in our humanity and civility and emerge from our challenges wiser and more loving. We can turn our awesome mass of information into wisdom by tapping into the unlimited stream of timeless tutelage by learning from our ancestors, who have already navigated plagues, pandemics, and extraordinary dark times and came out more positive and compassionate than ever. Like a locust or snake that has shed its skin, we are shedding our old world and moving toward a renewal. Our old world is shattered and cannot be put back together the same way, but we can choose to weave a better world together by letting our timeless and unbreakable spirits rise through the broken pieces by being guided by our sacred higher selves.
