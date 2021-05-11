Life is a gem, but it is also a gym where we often have to push through difficulties and reach out for support from others, as famed British musician Peter Frampton had to do nine years ago. He found himself with a constellation of unusual symptoms, including balance problems, weak legs and tight ankles. Frampton eventually visited a neurologist and received a diagnoses of Inclusion-Body Myositis (IBM), which is a rare inflammatory muscle disease. His diagnosis was especially cruel and devastating to him because IBM affects finger flexors, which are essential for playing a guitar.
Dave is a lifelong athlete who participated in world-class Masters track and field competitions and enjoyed vibrant health, but was crestfallen when he went from getting bigger, stronger and faster to experiencing a downward cascade of becoming smaller, weaker and slower. In addition to significant muscle weakness and a crucible of pain, he has experienced skin rashes on his hands and a terribly itchy scalp for decades. Dave mentioned these symptoms to doctors over the years, but it took 24 years and a gauntlet of tests for him to be diagnosed with Dermatomyositis(DM). DM is another rare Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy, but Dave is very determined and still competes. He says the word “fear” to him means “Face Everything And Rise.”
Emma is a 29-year-old Canadian who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis a few years ago after experiencing debilitating muscle weakness, falling difficulties, and trouble swallowing. A muscle biopsy and further testing revealed she was misdiagnosed and was correctly diagnosed with Polymyositis (PM), another type of inflammatory myopathy. As with all myositis (“myo” means muscle and “itis” means inflammation) there is no known cause or cure, and the diseases can only be managed by medications, physical therapy, and appropriate exercise as recommended by a doctor. Myositis is not contagious and affects each person differently. It often takes years to be diagnosed; it is estimated that each year only five out of every one million people develop one of the many forms of myositis.
May is Myositis Awareness Month and the goal is to build knowledge of this rare group of conditions and encourage more support, research and understanding of myositis. Two excellent support organizations for myositis are Myositis Support and Understanding (MSU) and The Myositis Association (TMA), and both provide unlimited information about these rare conditions. As with many issues in our world, myositis is less of a problem to be solved and more a predicament to be managed. MSU and TMA both are comprised of dedicated and passionate members who stand together, not just in the month of May, but all year long to work collaboratively and help manage the predicament of myositis.
I’ve been honored to deliver several presentations during the last two in-person TMA annual patient conferences (2018 in Louisville and 2019 in Minneapolis), which revolved around bodywork, meditation, and maintaining an attitude of gratitude alongside a serious, chronic illness. It has been a privilege to work with and meet the high-vibe people at the conferences, who despite dealing with serious diseases are interested in sharing and caring rather than comparing and despairing. In a world in which divisions keep growing greater, TMA, MSU and all the people I’ve met in the myositis community provide an example of a greatly diverse group of people coming together in community as all one people. I believe if we all could embrace the reality that we are one, our community, our blessed country, and the world would change overnight and we all could find an oasis of bliss despite our problems and predicaments.
