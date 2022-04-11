Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson have a new movie titled "Father Stu" that follows the astonishing true story of the late Stuart Long who was a former roguish boxer turned priest. Wahlberg plays the role of the title character who drastically changes his life after a serious motorcycle accident.
During his time in seminary, Father Stu had hip surgery and was discovered to have an incurable and serious disease called inclusion body myositis (IBM) which is an inflammatory condition that can mimic the symptoms of other diseases such as Lou Gehrig's disease (also known as ALS).
Collins English Dictionary defines the term "a cross to bear" as an unpleasant situation that you must live with because you cannot change it, and Father Stu extraordinarily transformed the cross of his IBM into an effective way to serve people. With a grit-to-never-quit and white-knuckled determination, Father Stu found purpose and wholeness in the whole mess of his IBM.
IBM is a rare degenerative muscle condition that causes muscle weakness and damage. Some symptoms can include frequent tripping and falls, muscle weakness in the quadriceps, hands, forearms and ankles, and loss of ability to walk.
There is no effective treatment for IBM currently, but some find a combination of medication and rehabilitation therapy can be helpful. IBM is just one form of myositis (literally meaning muscle inflammation) and includes dermatomyositis, polymyositis, and several other types of myopathies all of which often take years to diagnose properly and can affect each person differently.
Famed British musician Peter Frampton received a diagnosis of IBM a few years ago after experiencing balance problems and other classical IBM symptoms and this diagnosis is especially devastating for him because IBM can affect finger flexors, which are essential to playing the guitar. Frampton has been a champion myositis messenger by expanding awareness and understanding of myositis.
"Father Stu" is a story of redemption that is scheduled for full release April 13, just a few days before Easter and a couple of weeks before Myositis Awareness Month, which starts May first.
The goal of Myositis Awareness Month is to build knowledge of this rare group of conditions and encourage more support, research and understanding of myositis.
Two excellent support and educational organizations for myositis are The Myositis Association (myositis.org) and Myositis Support and Understanding (understandingmyositis.org). These organizations are comprised of dedicated and passionate staff and members who stand together and collaborate to help manage the predicament of myositis by caring, sharing, tending and befriending more than comparing and despairing.
"Father Stu" is an uplifting movie about a man who literally gets knocked down (first as a boxer and then with a serious disease) but always comes back fighting.
Mel Gibson plays Stu's rough-hewn father in the movie and tells him "Man don't loose when he gets knocked down, but only when he won't get up."
The film chronicles Stuart Long's miraculous journey from a chest-thumping narcissist to a humbled but not defeated crusader who reframed that his inclusion body myositis happened FOR him and not TO him so he could find his true mission and purpose in life.
It is especially important in these challenging times that we need to practice our deepest compassion and understanding to all others, especially those suffering with serious and chronic diseases like myositis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.