I worked for 12 years of my career for the Kentucky Adult Protective Services, often counseling vulnerable adults and their families on issues related to disability, dying and death, and the experience was very rewarding.
Blessed to have been exposed to a wide variety of clients, it was educational to learn how the universal experience of death is processed in such a variety of ways by different cultures. Most of my clients facing these personal ultimate issues experienced fear, anxiety, sadness and groundlessness. While it is important to consult appropriate professionals for guidance with pre-planning, estate planning, and legal and medical issues, it is crucial for psychological well-being to prepare ourselves with practical perspectives on death.
Mortality salience is the psychological term used to describe the awareness by individuals that their death is inevitable. We largely live in a death-denying culture with little encouragement to actively contemplate the inevitable, which statistics indicate could happen at any time without warning in 10% to 20% of cases.
Confronting death before it is upon us can give life a purpose and meaning not possible otherwise and alleviate much of our psychological distress and thanatophobia (fear of dying). It is erroneous to mistake the exploring of the dark corners of our psyche as macabre nihilism because it can be fertile ground in which we can become more focused and compassionate.
It can be helpful to leading a more meaningful life to accept the transitory and impermanent nature of all phenomena, including the eventual dissolution of our physical bodies. Disengaging from a total focus on attachment to our physical realm can provide liberation, freedom and peace of mind. I have found it helpful to recite the following remembrances each morning:
1. I am of the nature to grow old. There is no way to escape growing old.
2. I am of the nature to have ill-health. There is no way to escape ill-health.
3. I am of the nature to die. There is no way to escape death.
4. All that is dear to me and everyone I love are of the nature to change. There is no way to escape being separated from them.
5. My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground on which I stand.
These kinds of remembrances are embraced across many traditions and help me focus on the importance of living in the here and now. I’m working hard on all 5 remembrances but admit #4 makes me cry every time and I have a very long way to embrace and detach from that harsh reality.
Another tool I use is to carry a “memento mori” (Latin for “remember that you have to die”) challenge medallion with me as a reminder of the fleeting nature and preciousness of life. As a person who has a tendency to strive and drive rather than arrive and thrive, it helps keep me conscious to balance priorities and spend time on legacy issues rather than gaining more titles or letters after my name, which my grandchildren are not impressed with — they just want me to take time to read them books.
It has been a shift from achieving to be happy to happily achieving what is important and putting family and the most important things first. It has been invigorating to create priority and meaning and remind myself not to waste precious time on the trivial.
No matter how much a person prepares for being more conscious about the dying process, it likely will still be traumatic when you are dropped deeply in the depths of the great mystery by having a front row seat when a close loved one is going through it.
Last week, my dad, “Clarksville Clyde the Country Crooner” passed away at age 91 in a wholesome, loving milieu with family shepherding him through his process. He was a great father and husband who was creatively alive as a talented musician who had his own band for decades and continued his entertainment avocation (with the help of our mother, Mary Joyce) by facilitating karaoke at various venues.
Dad took great pride and enjoyment in his many years of service to the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant and was a role model for us for the privilege of working very hard and still enjoying life and his family. Referring back to the above remembrance #4, our bereavement is still great, but tempered by so many great memories of a man who lived life his way.
There are times when even eternal optimists must accept that our world is not always a realm of sweetness and light to avoid falling into toxic positivity. Tragic optimism is the term for the search for meaning and purpose during inevitable tragedies.
As we watch our world on the brink with abhorrent invasions of distal and proximal sovereign countries with death and destruction, 6.04 million worldwide COVID-19 deaths and death and suffering from natural disasters, it takes intention and focus to be positively responsive and resource ourselves personally for the collective good.
Carlos Castaneda said “Death is our eternal companion. It is always to our left, an arm’s length behind us. Death is the only wise adviser a warrior has.”
Let’s use our mortality salience to become warriors (not worriers) of faith and fierce grace to rise through the broken pieces of our shattered world and show up for our divine appointment with life for ourselves and all generations to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.