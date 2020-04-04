Leo Buscaglia was a popular writer and lecturer in the 1970s and 1980s and best known for his book “Love” and his emphasis on the value of positive human touch, especially hugging. This association with hugging by many of his lecturer attendees became his trademark and he became known as “Dr. Hug.” This well-meaning behavior would not fare well today as most of us are doing our civic duty by social distancing due to the global coronavirus pandemic. There are at least 45 states now that decree some level of isolation termed as quarantine, lockdown, shelter in place, or stay safe at home. We find ourselves working, educating and entertaining ourselves at home, and many of us are struggling to find the best way to move through this prolonged crisis with equanimity and grace.
Many of us remember being disciplined by being “grounded” in our youth due to unacceptable behavior and being restricted to our homes and kept from outside activities. When I worked for the U.S. Department of Justice at Eglin Air Force Base, I knew several pilots who had been “grounded” by having their flying privileges suspended. But grounded can also have a very positive connotation when used to mean being holistically stable in body, mind, and spirit. In this unprecedented time of forced and voluntary home restriction, using our time to focus on grounding ourselves in our inner calm during this outer chaos creates an opportunity during this profound hardship and gives us a feeling of pulling our own strings rather than feeling oppressed.
One of the first things for us to confront to become grounded is the rampant fear of our moment. FEAR can mean Fear Everything and Run or Face Everything and Rise. Be informed and reject the fear mongering caused by False Evidence Appearing Real. This is not the best time for political debates, unproven medical advice or conversations about mythology and conspiracy (although when we are on the other side of this, we will have a lot to learn from it). Now is the time to work on the same team with all hands on deck to fight this invisible enemy.
Our forced time of grounding ourselves at home creates opportunities for creating quality shifts in our lives we likely would have not taken the time to consider in our typically frenzied life. We have recently had a number of family and friends who have moved to different locations seeking more enjoyable lives in Colorado, Florida, and other locations, and I’ve had a few moves in my life. Years ago, I wrote down a quote by the poet Kabir who said, “The whole world is my home, all are my family,” and this affirmation has remained in my thoughts. Wherever we go, there we are, and our life is our only real home and we all are one people. It is not an easy task in our highly polarized society, but an absolute acceptance of everyone’s decency and hoping the best for everyone is essential for us to move forward in a positive way.
Don’t wait for everything to return to “normal” to start a grounded lifestyle that can lead to more meaning and fulfillment. Spring is here and it is time to put our long winter of discontent in the rear view mirror and take the best holistic care for ourselves and others in any safe way we can. The recent News and Tribune story titled “Cloths of Caring,” featuring Jeffersonville resident Patti Hadley making face masks for others, and the numerous stories of our intrepid healthcare workers and other warriors contributing during this crisis should give us all hope. The German word weltschmerz literally means “world pain,” and it is understandable how we can temporarily fall into this state. The French have one of my favorite words, joie de vivre, which means “joy of living.” It is difficult at this moment, but stay grounded and know that America’s will, strength, and determination has always been greater than any problem that we have faced, and we will conquer this one together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.