In addition to being the first day of spring, March 20 is also International Day of Happiness which recognizes the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.
It can be difficult to create and maintain authentic happiness in the face of the severe problems and predicaments we are facing. On top of the all the profound collective crises that we are all experiencing, life always seems to bring us more and more personal obstacles as well that throw our lives out of our control and I always suggest seeking professional help as needed. The challenge of our lifetimes is to realize there is no path to true, long-term happiness, instead happiness is a way of being, an ongoing development of a sustainable and unshakeable optimism though the worst may come before us and it seems like it has.
My grandfather was born in 1893 and grandmother in 1900. I spent a good deal of time with them on their farm and was impressed at their gritty tenacity as they described enduring the Spanish Flu pandemic, two world wars, the Great Depression, and myriad of other crises. I was most impressed about their stories of housing and feeding homeless men passing through Speed, Indiana during the Depression even though they were struggling themselves. They said it was "the right thing to do."
My grandparents not only survived their profound difficulties, they happily thrived and making sacrifices for the collective benefit was just not talk, but their whole approach to life. They were perfect examples of the Latin phrase Acta Non Verba (deeds, not words).
There have always been natural disasters, political dysfunction, financial issues, and multiple other barriers and challenges to maintaining a happy life. On December 10, 1968, a few hours before his untimely death, Trappist monk Thomas Merton delivered his final talk in Bangkok, Thailand and said:
"We can no longer rely on being supported by structures that may be destroyed at any moment by political force. You cannot rely on structures".
Merton's advice rings even more true today as we stand on the brink of so many calamities that would be barriers to us living happy, healthy lives. The metaphorical and literal train wrecks of the past three years have created a rapid acceleration of our loss in confidence in our institutions and a constant belief that America is headed in a drastically bad direction. The good news is the phrase "On the brink" also can refer to a point that is close to an occurrence of something very good. The challenge for us is to choose breakthrough not breakdown, to be happy warriors demanding drastic change from our elected representatives, and pass on a unbreakable optimism to our children.
One of the most enjoyable subjects I taught was Emotional Intelligence and Social Emotional Learning that emphasizes self awareness, social awareness, responsible decision making, relationship building, and self-management. These skills apply to adults and children alike and are especially essential in the crucible of our liminal time. The more combustible the mixture, the stronger the crucible has to be, so we must resource ourselves and our families to positively withstand our threshold mean-spirited time. Smooth seas create poor sailors and we can't stop the waves of crises, but we can learn to surf.
Our country and our world are very much in need of ordinary heroes like you and me to step up and pull a good, happy life out of the fire for ourselves, our families and our community. Violence, divisiveness (greatly driven by mass media and elected officials), and learned helplessness are having a negative impact on our world and will expand until we decide to create a different direction together. Especially senior citizens like me can choose to be "olders" or true elders that can actively participate in an ongoing transformation of our wounded society and use our depth, experience and wisdom to change directions and double down on looking for the good and happily achieve a brave new world of unity for us and our children.
Regardless of your age, I hope you join me.
