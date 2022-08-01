The media is reporting the morning of this writing that at least 25 people are dead in catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky and more rain is expected as the search, rescue, and recovery mission continues.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported that four children are among the dead. As we are blessed to be spending time on terra firma with our grandson who will resume school the next day, I feel sorrow for all the children who are victims of the treacherous and deadly flooding whose schools, homes, and entire communities are destroyed and whose lives have changed forever.
During yet another crucible of sorrow for our neighbors to our south (80 people were killed in Kentucky during tornadoes in December 2021) it is heart-warming to see so many people immediately inquiring how they can help. A quick search can reveal many organizations stepping up to support devastated families in eastern Kentucky. Having worked as a Kentucky State Social Worker, I am familiar with the Save the Children organization (www.savethechildren.org) who has a Kentucky-based emergency response staff and are poised to deliver essential items to the victims of the horrible flooding.
Despite all of the current deep divisions, I believe most people genuinely want to get along and contribute to the common good. It was 35 years ago this month that I was working with prison inmates for the U.S. Department of Justice at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida during the day and participating in the “harmonic convergence” at the “energetic center” of Fort Walton Beach in the evening. The harmonic convergence was the first synchronized global peace meditations, and the unity of the events is in sharp contrast to much of today’s rampant disharmonic divergence that is simply not sustainable for us as a country. As an unshakeable and relentless optimist, I know a modern harmonic convergence 2.0 is possible.
My mother has always been an uber-positive crusader for various causes and charities and continues to be an inspiration to us as she bravely adapts to a life of physical disability and dependence but is blessed to still be mentally sharp as a tack. Her best advice to me that I’ll share with you is to think globally but act locally. To start, be a good citizen who checks in and assists with vulnerable neighbors and respects others’ properties by, for example, being a responsible pet owner who does not deliberately let their dog run through and destroy others’ yards and use them to do the dog’s business. This is just common decency that sadly often seems lacking today. From there, check out the needs of your entire community, country and world and do whatever you reasonably can.
With many people feeling unfairly victimized, full of contemptuous grievance, and landlocked by negative emotions, they may be feeling crushed and disenfranchised and forget about their potential for good deeds. When faced with the seemingly endless and insurmountable problems we all have experienced, we can increase our kindness toward others, minimize blaming and look inward for solutions. Always seek professional care if needed to help you ascend back to the productive, positive and helpful person you are meant to be.
Please consider assisting our Kentucky brothers and sisters in the flood in any way you can. Please consider exploring ways you can be a compassionate and unifying solution in our community. We are in desperate need right now of people who genuinely and sincerely want to reclaim a sense of unity and common cause. Without a renewed sense of a harmonic convergence, America risks becoming a curious footnote in world history of a great republic with great, loving, and caring people who let themselves be destroyed because they did not realize we can individually make decisions and take actions to save ourselves. Consider taking the side of personal responsibility and with your noblest and best virtues take the big view to be helpful and take our community, country and world in a better direction.
