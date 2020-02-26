It’s hard to believe we are nearing the end of the first quarter of 2020. How are your New Year’s resolutions going, if you made any? Research indicates that less than 25% of people stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days, and only 8% end the year with accomplishment of their resolutions. Our initial enthusiasm for our resolutions are often quickly replaced by navigating the complexities of our modern lives and merely paying the bills and keeping our heads above water. On Nov. 20, my article titled, “Perfect Vision for 2020,” appeared in the News and Tribune, encouraging creating a compelling set of resolutions for our new year and decade because, as Proverbs 29:18 reminds us, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
With such a low percentage of people missing their targets. a periodic checking in and enhancement of encouragement could be helpful. There is no real reason to make important commitments for your life only at the first of each year. We can set goals anytime of the year instead of just making New Year’s resolutions on Jan. 1. Perhaps even better than terming our desires as goals, we can term them outcomes. Many people have negative feelings toward the word goals as many times we fail to achieve them, but we always have an outcome whether they are good or bad and we can learn from them.
A strategy of achieving your aims that focuses on more flexibility and freedom may sound more appealing. A simple process of exploring what you truly want (your outcome), why you want your outcome (your purpose), and what specific actions you plan to take that you believe will move you closer to your outcome, could create better results and be more enjoyable along the way. Decide what you want, take planned actions, notice if your actions are taking you closer or further from your aim, and change your approach if not. No failure is involved from this process, just resulting outcomes that you can happily learn from to change as needed.
The next step is to decide what are the aspects of your life that you would like to focus on, which for many people include physical, spiritual, emotional, mental, relationships, social responsibility, career and financial, and then creating a vision which keeps your categories in balance. Each person will have slightly different aspects, but these are some basics that many people have. Within each category, there may be more than one specific area which need attention. For example, for physical, you would need to include exercise, nutrition, and other areas related to physical. Then decide what you want in each category and dedicate to check in with yourself to be sure you are maintaining positive momentum toward your outcomes. The purpose of this strategy is to simplify what is our complicated lives and keep us out of becoming overwhelmed, so let’s keep things as simple as possible and look at ideas for some of our categories you may want to consider.
Some people have been emotionally challenged by our gray days in our predominately gray winter this year as Mike Lunsford described in his Feb. 19 opinion column. I’ve heard a lot of people commenting on the lack of sun this winter. Weather is an aspect of our lives that is virtually out of our control but can challenge our emotions. I say virtually, because we did decide to move to the beach in South Florida after my primary retirement and before our grandchildren were born to enjoy perpetually sunny and warm weather, but our families all live in this area and we love our family much more than we enjoy warm, sunny weather, so we moved back to Indiana and have never regretted our decision. Aristotle said, “It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light,” so focusing on being sunny on the inside, even on dark, gloomy days can help.
A book titled, “The little book of hygge,” by Meik Wiking describes how although Denmark is abundantly dark from October to March, the Danes claim to be some of the happiest people in the world. The Danish word hygge (pronounced “hooga”) means to give courage, comfort and joy. Wiking describes numerous techniques Danes practice to maintain happiness during their long, harsh winters. I greatly appreciate Indiana’s change of seasons now after our time in Florida, and there is no other place I would want to live. A perfect hygge activity to me in the winter is sitting by the fireplace with my grandchildren during sleep-overs, drinking hot cocoa and reading bedtime stories with the cold north wind blowing outside. No more winter blues, and spring is just around the corner, so be of good cheer!
There is increasingly great news regarding our mental capacities as we grow older, as science is proving the old belief that brain capacity automatically decreases with age is simply not the case. Unlike joints that unfortunately do tend to deteriorate after many years of use and abuse, researchers have shown that, like fine wine, our brains can actually improve with age. There has been a huge paradigm shift from a belief of a downward cascade of mental ability to a possibility of neuroplasticity or even neurogenesis at any age. The key seems to be that the brain improves the more you use it, so read, work crossword puzzles and do something novel. Michael Gelb, author of “How to Think Like Leonardo da Vinci,” suggests taking up juggling.
With so many aspects to our lives, a practice of engaging in activities that meet several important areas of our lives all at one time can be both efficient and most satisfying. For example, the simple process of planting a tree can be rewarding in every aspect of your life if you do it mindfully. Make it a group effort with your children or grandchildren and share in the physical, spiritual and social responsibility aspects that can make the simple act a ritual representing the symbolic tree of life that can represent seeds for the future and bring together, in my case, the blessing of having four generations working toward a common good and recognizing our intimate connection to the earth. It is well within most of our control to do our part in the One Trillion Trees Initiative announced this year, which is one simple step in the right direction toward love for our mother earth.
With Olympian levels of distraction and much of media increasingly feeding us negative emotional candy and invested in keeping us addicted to the scintillating news of the day, and merchants constantly trying to convince us we need to spend our precious resources on their wares, it takes constant effort to maintain our focus on the things that are truly important to us. By committing to deciding what we really want and practicing mindfulness throughout our day, we can develop our life into the masterpiece that we deserve. We can create joy, meaning and purpose in our lives and remember to stay connected with that joy, meaning and purpose every moment of every day.
