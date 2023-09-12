My wife and I started last weekend with a hike on our favorite trail at Clifty Falls State Park listening to the wonderful earth music of saxophonist Paul Winter, a man for all seasons, on the way.
The autumn equinox and first day of fall are still two weeks away, but the coolness of the night air lingered throughout our hike with the ripe fullness of another autumn we are blessed to enjoy This is what I term “big daddy good weather” and has become our favorite time of the year. The leaves, temperature and daylight hours are falling and inner and outer change are calling with an opportunity to leaf our concerns behind for a couple of hours.
It is awe-inspiring to contemplate the miracle of the precise fine-tuning of our planet and the good fortune to be a part of the sacred transcendence and vastness it has to offer. Like thieves entering an empty home, the outside world of a mostly bias and strychnine-feeding mainstream media with a repetitious narrative and Frankenstein political theatre with the same old whine in a different bottle have no place to dwell in our minds while in the majesty of nature. It is just as important to feed our minds with healthy and nutritious sensory input as it is to consume healthy and nutritious food and it is good to consider ways to balance out the negative energy so prevalent in our world currently with positive wherever and whenever you can create it.
As another harbinger of autumn while hiking, I notice the ginseng plant berries have already turned from green to bright red this year. Be advised it is illegal to harvest ginseng on state property and digging on private property without permission is theft. There are many other regulations regarding harvesting ginseng in Indiana and I refer you to the Indiana Department of Resources for more information. Basically, enjoy the beauty of the plants and leave them alone.
Like the sacred cycles of the year, life changes. I used to have a fall ritual of foraging and conservatively harvesting wild ginseng and goldenseal (AKA “yellow root”) each September strictly for personal use, but my friends who had wooded personal property have passed away. The last time I felt the awe and enjoyment of harvesting these indigenousness herbal taproots was the early morning of September 11, 2001. Watching the news afterwords while preparing the roots for drying, I witnessed the tragic events of 9/11/01 which sent a chill up my spine in a tragic awe and disbelief of how cruel humans can be. I believe it is important to recognize the sacrifices made by first responders each Patriot Day and every day and I’m astonished about our essentially open borders which compromise our national security and sovereignty.
On our way home from our hike we had another reminder of autumn as a wonderful neighbor had gifted us with a beautiful fall chrysanthemum she had left on our porch reminding us of the kindness and thoughtfulness still in our world. Mary Howitt wrote:
“There are flowers enough in the summertime, more flowers than I can remember -but none with the purple, gold, and red that dye the flowers of September.”
September is a beautiful month, enjoy it the best you can. It has been said that truthfulness is the new beautiful, and the truth is it will be a difficult and bitter year ahead with bias disinformation and bellicose speech. In this post-truth and post-trust era, we are charged to get reliable information from a variety of sources and think for ourselves. We will be continuing to endure threats to our basic safety, satisfaction, and connection with unstable world crises, horrible inflation (despite how good they claim the economy is), and constant divisive rhetoric. May you maintain equanimity and have the ability to ditch what may be stressing you and deepen what blesses you. Change is clearly calling.
