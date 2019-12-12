A film titled "Richard Jewell," directed by Clint Eastwood, is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States this week. It is a drama based on the true story of the security guard who found a suspicious backpack containing a bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He likely saved hundreds of lives by alerting authorities to evacuate a concert at Centennial Park, only to later be falsely accused of placing the bomb himself for attention. The true hero was vilified over and over by the press as the prime suspect in a common technique called "repetition" and the false narrative became fact in the minds of much of the public that fell prey to falsehoods. The technique can still be seen nightly in news coverage of current issues.
Repetition is just one of the numerous techniques employed by much of the media to hook more audience in our modern truth-challenged era. A News and Tribune reader wrote a compelling letter to the editor recently, stating that she was dropping her subscription because she felt the paper is "so very biased" on the liberal side. I really enjoyed her letter and hope she reconsiders her decision and contributes more opinions, which seems to be a better option to me. I am an independent voter who is not aligned with a particular political party, not associated with the News and Tribune, and have no philosophical ax to grind and agree with much of what she wrote, except the News and Tribune is not at all biased in my opinion and is a unique and true gift to our community for offering an open forum of opinions.
Watch different news outlets or read different periodicals and get totally different takes of our current events. For example, the toxic impeachment trauma we have had to endure in recent weeks has predictable narratives from your favorite conservative or liberal news sources, and they capitalize on our over-confidence bias that we all hold, which leads us to believe that only our position is right. Possibly you would consider consuming a variety of media to get a fair and balanced view of the news and then formulate a well-rounded opinion. I'm going to go out on a limb and predict the House of Representatives will vote to impeach the President next week and it will become dead on arrival at the Senate. Predictable politics, but it makes for entertaining watching and reading, but fuels further tribalism and fracturing of our country.
Unbridled disinformation and exploitation of our innate biases makes trust in our mass media more difficult than ever, but it highlights our need to take responsibility for our role in demanding more from our news sources. It is incredibly important for us to be respectful and pay attention to the beliefs of the other side of the issues and I maintain that the News and Tribune does a great job of presenting both sides. If they only printed articles that I agree with, I really would not need to subscribe. In a time that it is more difficult than ever to know which media to trust, I value the News and Tribune to provide important local and national issues in a trustworthy way.
A fair and independent news media is crucial to our democracy, but capitalism seems to be what is driving much of the media and it has become more about entertainment with extremist points of view in many cases. Journalists enter the field with the most noble and honorable intentions and we should support any outlet that resists weaponizing their news for economic interests. It is ultimately our responsibility to understand our own human nature and biases so we may inoculate ourselves from falling prey to unbalanced and biased news, and stay open to alternate points of view in a respectful manner. We can enter into the third decade of the 21st century with a renewed commitment to come together as a community, country, and world as the one people who we are despite all the attempts by some media to continue to rip us apart for their economic gain.
— Mike Matthews is a retired teacher, counselor and mental health administrator with a mission of creating a healthy and cohesive community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.