On Tuesday, Feb. 22, our youngest grandchild will be 2 months old. That "Twosday" will be what is called a palindrome, or mirror date, because the date reads the same forward and backward.
Numerologists say the number two symbolizes harmony, love, friendship, unity, and diplomacy. These are things I am praying for constantly in these negative days highlighted by crisis after crises and unprecedented levels of division and descent into open madness that we are all observing everyday.
I'm an eternal optimist whose optimism is often not justified. My 2020 new year's column was titled "Perfect Vision for 2020" (how did 2020 work out for you?) and my 2021 new year's column was a more realistic but hopeful title of "2021:Promise or Peril."
At the end of last year with nearly two brutal years of COVID and profound cultural descent under our belts, my clarion call was for individual action to co-create a better world that I titled "22 Plans for 2022." Research indicates that less than 22% of people stay committed to their resolutions after just 22 days, so it is a good idea to renew commitments (if you made them) and check in this time of year and readjust our vision if necessary, and what better time than 2/22/22?
Our initial enthusiasm and hope for a better 2022 has been greatly dashed by the tsunami of daily challenges and most people I talk to simply feel like giving up and letting the chips fall where they may. This acquiescence of control is disturbing but can be resolved by a commitment to reclaim personal autonomy and create a workable life plan for yourself. I sincerely believe that if enough of us take an active role in turning our world around right now, we can restore a civilized way of living for ourselves and the precious children who will follow us.
With competent and caring government leadership often missing, adult supervision is needed and that means you and I making individual commitments that can ripple out to our community and world.
Decide what you truly want (your goal or outcome), why you want it (your purpose), and what specific actions you plan to take that you believe will move you closer to your outcome.
I've worked with people from every walk of life and the process is always this simple. Decide what you want, take action, notice if your actions are taking you closer or further from your aim, and change your approach if not. There is no failure in this process, just outcomes that you can learn from and lead you to change your approach if needed. Seek help if needed, believe in your personal power, and become the best version of yourself so you can be a force for good for all of us.
We have Olympian levels of distraction, negativity, divisiveness, and a national media that thrives on feeding us emotional candy by addicting us to the scintillating news of the day and creating fear and dependency.
By deliberately taking control of our lives and committing to the highest possible good for all, we can create a world that is the masterpiece that we and our children deserve.
We can recognize and work to reduce our massive suffering and at the same time experience gratitude for the many blessings we still have and answer the call to make a difference and have a positive impact.
We can and must create joy, meaning, and purpose in our lives and in the lives of all people life places before us. And the hardest part is to be mindful to stay connected with that joy, meaning, and purpose though the worst may come before us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.