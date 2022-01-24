Fred Rogers ("Mister Rogers") accepted a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 1997 and gave a speech which left a room full of Hollywood elites in tears.
He said:
"All of us have special ones who have loved us into being. Would you just take, along with me, ten seconds to think about the people who have helped you become who you are-those who have cared about you and wanted what is best for you in life."
I encourage you to contemplate on the people in your life who have loved you into being and consider picking up a rod, staff and torch as an elder to light the way for others (especially our children) through our current dark times.
Many of my columns the past couple of years have revolved around how to transform the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity) tiger we are riding into Versatility, Understanding, Compassion, and Adaptability. February 1st starts this Lunar New Year which is the year of the tiger. It's time to resolve to evolve and ascend from our mire and come out roaring! Our children and entire human family is in desperate need of heroes right now who will step up and lead not follow and be a force for good.
Polls indicate the majority of Americans feel we are facing a mental health crisis and I always highly recommend seeking professional help when needed. Besides the expected rise in anxiety, depression, and existential despair, I sense a rise in free-floating anxiety which is feelings of discomfort, worry, and anxiety (often associated with generalized anxiety disorder) that present with no specific cause. My theory in most cases is if you can name it you can tame it, but not being able to tie anxiety and stress to a specific stimulus makes treatment difficult. It seems to be the vibe and milieu we are living in and our culture is in desperate need of an extreme makeover.
Exacerbating our COVID and constellation of other crises is that we are living in an increasingly mean-spirited, loveless, and callous time and I am crestfallen to see our elected officials and national mass media consistently pushing politically sanctioned division to try to further their agendas. Words have power and playing the lame blame and shame game as a diversion and scapegoat for incompetence and failures is not acceptable. Lumping an enormously diverse group of kind, loving human beings into a "basket of deplorables" or similar insult because they don't agree with you politically is not a winning formula for unity and only creates second arrows of add-on suffering, and that goes for all sides of the political spectrum. A winning formula is respectful language and deep dialogue which transcends our pathologies and includes the good ideas from all sides and provides good role-modeling for our children regarding conflict resolution.
As we look at our current predicaments from our children's point of views, growing up and life in general may not look so appealing currently. Besides witnessing so many angry, stressed, and joyless adults, it must increasingly appear that adults have very little control over their lives. Ralph Waldo Emerson said "What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say". We need to transform from human doings to human beings and the one letter we urgently need now is "B" and the one word "love" (BE LOVE) and that would change our zeitgeist immediately.
A few blocks away on the day I was born in 1958, Thomas Merton, a Trappist monk residing at the Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani near Bardstown, Kentucky, was running errands in Louisville when he had a Road to Damascus experience. While standing at the busy corner of 4th and Walnut (now Muhammad Ali), he had a miraculous epiphany of connection to everybody and he was "suddenly overwhelmed with the realization that I loved all these people".
Merton went on to open his heart and become a prolific and influential writer of world-wide acclaim. My office for a decade was at the L&N Building, just a few blocks away and I visited that hollowed ground often. The spot has a Kentucky Historical Society marker that I make a pilgrimage to every birthday and it attests that real miracles can happen and that awareness of oneness is needed so badly now and can be if we choose love and unity over the hate and division that is so pervasive.
The Black Plague of the Middle Ages contributed to the pessimism of entire cultures for hundreds of years. These are extremely difficult times that are testing our spirits and faith and we are being called to individually and collectively hang on to the joy of existence and spread that joy with all others. Do whatever it takes to keep your attitude of gratitude and tend and befriend your fellow humans to love them back into being. As Denzel Washington said:
"At the end it's not about what you have or even what you have accomplished. It's about who you've lifted up, who you've made better. It's about what you've given back".
