Toward the end of 2019 I wrote an article for the News and Tribune looking forward to the new year and decade titled “Perfect Vision for 2020”.
With the spread of COVID and numerous other challenges, 2020 was less than perfect for most of us. In December 2020, my annual end-of-year offering was more cautiously titled “2021: Promise or Peril” and multiple polls agree that most people believe that 2021 has yielded more peril than promise and that our country is headed in the wrong direction.
As we move rapidly through the last quarter of this year, it is time to look realistically but with cheerful anticipation to a fresh start in 2022 and here is my list of 22 goals/outcomes for 2022 in no particular order except for #1.
1. New Beginnings: We are rejoicing with the anticipation of another grandchild that we will be welcoming into this world in a few weeks and anticipate we will be playing a pivotal role (as with our other grandchildren) as caretakers of his mind, body, and spirit.
2. Attitude of Gratitude: I am committing to maintain a positive state of mind no matter what. What’s wrong is always available, but so is what is awesome and miraculous!
3. Expand Young Minds: Plan to get library cards for all the grandkids so they can enjoy the excellent libraries we are blessed to have in our area.
4. Get Wild: Get another annual Louisville Zoo membership. The grandkids love it, we all get needed exercise, and it’s a great value.
5. Best Use of Time: It was a bonafide epiphany several years ago when I internalized that life is short and a commitment to make the rest of my life the best of my life is worthy of an annual investment.
6. Communion: Continue meditating every day as I’ve done for 45 years and find great value in it.
7. Community: My treasures and heart are with my family, community, country, and world and I commit to contribute in positive ways.
8. Simplify, Simplify: A must to be able to find time to focus on #6 and #7 and I admit I struggle mightily with simplicity in our complex, complicated world.
9. Be A Good Citizen: Complete my online course “American Citizenship and its Decline” with Victor Hanson, which gives insights on and appreciation for our roles as citizens.
10. Be an Even Better Citizen: Read Mr. Hanson’s related book, “The Dying Citizen” which discusses the concepts of citizenship and the current challenges to our national sovereignty and freedom.
11. The Best: Attend and participate in “The Best Year of Your Life Summit” Jan. 12-22, which is 10 days of lectures and workshops by many top motivators of our time.
12. Be Awestruck: Immerse every day in appreciation of this miracle we call life.
13. Be a Myositis Warrior: Attend and present a couple of workshops at the 2022 International Myositis Conference Sept. 9-11 in Orlando, FL.
14. Face Everything And Rise: Fear and uncertainty does not survive when we are focused on love and gratitude and “FEAR” becomes “Face Everything and Rise.”
15. Grist For The Mill: Challenges will come, but they can be viewed as expected experiences of friction that we can transform into beauty.
16. Get Physical: Continue exercising every day. I’ve worked out on a regular exercise routine since February of 1972 without missing a day and intend to do so as long as I’m around.
17. Eat To Live: Much harder than exercise because equally qualified experts give conflicting advise and our evolution predisposes us to live to eat more than eat to live. I will continue to refine my diet for optimal results.
18. Vote: Related to 9 and 10, I will vote in the 2022 midterms for people who are committed to transcend and include the good ideas from all sides. Ronald Reagan said “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction” and we must bequeath a legacy of durable bedrock American values to our descendants. Our elected officials tend to start as good people but often become power-hungry and need to go from the love of power to the power of love (first, love of America).
19. Fair and Balanced: Use my media bias chart to better ensure a variety of views and recognize the often bias and slanted nature of media.
20. Take Control: Focus more on the things I can control, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Now that’s serenity!
21. The Gong Show: My annual 100 day “Gong” (to instill a habit) this year is to get back into a Tai Chi routine. I’ve done yoga everyday for 45 years and had a Tai Chi routine for a decade, but got out of the routine.
22. Ultimate Endings: My final 22 for ‘22 starts on Jan. 22, 2022 (it really does) and is a year-long co-creation experience titled “A Year To Live” that focuses on the emotional and practical issues related to death and dying. When we accept the inevitable, we can live more fully the one precious life we are given.
Unlimited goals, so little time. I could easily have a list of 22 times 22 goals and desired outcomes if space and time allowed. What is your 22 for ‘22?
I’m not only an occasional columnist, but also a reader just like you and I invite you to share your goals and ideas because making your own news is what the opinion page is all about and it’s a unique opportunity in this day and age.
In the midst of all the darkness, don’t forget the light. Even though not always justified, I am a gritty optimist and wish all of you the happiest holiday season and your best year ever in 2022!
