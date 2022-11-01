Autumn is quickly embracing the area with beautiful fall foliage, cool mornings, and for us, an annual trip with the grandchildren to Hillcrest Avenue in Louisville to see their legendary frightening Halloween decorations.
But for me, the scariest part in October was the predicted mainstream media’s hyper-partisan political news coverage with what they consider “breaking news, “bombshells”, or “existential threats to our democracy” which usually turned out to be just repetitions of narratives seemingly to help their favored political party.
A recent true uber-bombshell Gallup poll revealed most people (59%) believe that it’s the current state of the mainstream media that is a major threat to democracy, but strangely, I did not see one story on national news reporting this finding.
According to every poll I’ve reviewed, the failing economy and hyper-inflation are by far and consistently the most important issues for Americans as we have just a few days before the 2022 midterm elections dribble to a merciful close. This day’s ABC News poll confirms that pocketbook issues are the most dominate concerns and no other issue comes close. Yet if the national news covers the crippled economy at all, it will gaslight us by reporting that “the administration says the economy is improving” or sends a message that England is struggling even worse than we are so we should not complain.
As an avid watcher of a variety of news, I’m regularly seeing “breaking news” of predicted “gotcha!” October surprises on opponents of the mainstream media’s favored party while more essential issues to Americans are not featured. An October surprise is political jargon for a news story intended to influence the outcome of an upcoming November election that now is common in the bias mainstream media.
Trey Hollingsworth e-mailed a “Trusting the media” poll on Oct. 26 with the question: “How much trust do you have in the media?” It goes on to explain that in the mid 1970s, Gallup reported that over 70% of Americans polled had a “great deal/fair amount” of confidence in mass media. An Oct. 18 Gallup poll reveals that number has dropped to 40%. Other polls indicate a much lower percentage of trust. I agree that the issue of trust in the mass media has gotten progressively worse, in my opinion due to the increasing financial synergy between the media, politics, big corporations, and big tech.
It was a less complicated time in the mid 1970s and I started an enjoyable 40-year part-time career in talent/media and fitness in 1976. One of my first TV news interviews was in January 1977 with Mary Ann Childers, who was working for the WAVE-TV Morning Show at the time. Former Jeffersonville resident Kenny Waller had won the Mr. Universe bodybuilding contest in 1975 and was staring with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno in the newly released film “Pumping Iron” and the excitement around fitness in this area was at a fever pitch. I was the manager of the old Kentuckiana Sportcenter Health Club and competing in bodybuilding regionally and was demonstrating exercises on live TV when the producer suddenly stopped the demonstration to switch to a story about a serious accident. He later simply told me “If it bleeds, it leads” which gave me an initial awareness of the need for media to massage the news grab and hold the audience’s attention. With our Olympian levels of distraction in today’s society, media has to up the ante to dazzle and amaze us even if it serves to divide us and create constant conflict among us.
The issue I have with the Trey Hollingsworth poll is that it does not distinguish between the national media and local media (which polls consistently reveal is trusted more). I have no connection to the News and Tribune or the local TV stations but believe they deliver on their missions to provide quality and generally unbiased local news. When people complain that they believe local media is also too liberal, I encourage them to make their own news by writing to the News and Tribune editor or contacting the TV stations and be co-creators of the news. As left leaning as the opinion pages seem to be sometimes, they are an open public forum that you are welcomed and encouraged to participate in.
On a global level, it seems sometimes like there is indications that especially social media has tried to intimidate, censor and lull us into a toxic indifference, but I believe Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is a step in the right direction to restore free speech on that platform while still being reasonable about monitoring dangerous speech.
Unbridled burying of important news, disinformation, and bias makes trust in the mainstream media more difficult than ever but highlights the need to take responsibility for our role in demanding more from our news sources. Frank Zappa said it best in 10 words: “Journalism is scary and of it we should be wary.” It is also incredibly important for us to be respectful and pay attention to the beliefs of the other side of issues and never accept violence of any type as a solution to problems.
NBC reported 80% percent of both Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition poses such a threat that they will destroy America if they win, and we can all agree this is holistically unhealthy and not sustainable. I’ve voted primarily for both parties at different times in my life and have considered myself to be independent for a decade (I was “Inde” before it was trendy). We simply need to transcend the radical and toxic elements of each party and include the best and effective elements in both for a win-win outcome.
Of all the people and institutions that are actively working to divide us and keep us in conflict, I believe the mainstream media is the most virulent but also the biggest hope we have to unify if they choose a path that can help us collectively to restore a feeling of common cause and community. A true democracy requires an educated and informed citizenry who co-create and participate actively in important decisions.
As the time falls back on Nov. 6, let’s move forward together on Nov. 8 and emerge from this liminal moment positively no matter what the outcome and wish each other the best no matter what. In this violent and threshold time this may sound paradigm rattling but let’s step up for ourselves and all generations that will follow us. Know that people are innately good and let’s start healing the traumas that exist between us.
