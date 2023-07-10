We often are so busy finding fault with each other in these divisive times that we can forget to notice the good that is still available.
Barbara Akers Bridgwater's July 6 letter to the editor was a refreshing cheer for the News and Tribune and highlighted how fortunate we are to have a thriving local newspaper in our area. I too remember when the News and Tribune were two different papers and I delivered the Evening News on my bicycle to about 100 Clarksville customers in the late 1960s. Then as now, the newspaper staff were like modern day town criers for our communities with local news we could not get anywhere else.
Back in then in the 1960s, when we hunkered down in the evenings in the consecrated precincts of home sweet home to watch television, we had the very limited choices of WAVE TV-3 or WHAS-11 and maybe WLKY-32 and PBS if you had a bunny ear antenna sitting on top of the TV. WDRB-41 started in February of 1971. Newspapers, magazines, and local TV stations generally provided the extent of our media consumption back then.
Mass media has become exceedingly more expansive, fragmented, and complicated since then, which many perceive as progress, though there are many downsides to the current post-trust, post-truth information landscape Netherworld with confusing pathways and dead ends with contradictory information. Change is inevitable, real progress is not. Never before in the history of humankind have we had so many means of communication and fewer guidelines with using them. While media advances have been breathtakingly amazing, it has also created a maze of twists and turns we need to be alert to and the entry points to this maze gets bigger all the time. Balanced and respectful critiques of todays media landscape is needed as the cultural "situation fluid" as Studs Turkle called it in the 1980s, has become "situation combustible" as the media has contributed so much to our current bitter division. The generally quiet, wholesome milieu of our homes in the 1960s have been replaced by a stunning cacophony of noise and technology.
Mass media is a business and has always had fierce competition for our most scarce and precious resource-our time and attention. The late 1800s had the William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer rivalry. In 1895, Hearst purchased the New York Journal to compete with Pulitzer's New York World and the Journal's bold headlines and activists journalism became known as "Yellow Journalism."
Today we have the Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk rivalry with Zuckerberg launching his short post social network app called Threads last week to compete with Musk's Twitter and Musk taking legal action. I believe we can expect these two gentlemen and many others to be in bitter competition over the nascent field of artificial intelligence and then watch the oatmeal hit the fan. Like the California gold rush of the 1800s (money) or the arms race in our generation (power), things are about to get crazier than we can imagine and we need some reasonable checks on this new technology.
Media-awareness and self-awareness are key to navigating this brave new world of mass communication while taking personal responsibility and not relinquishing our personal power to powerful outside forces. I was fortunate to work 40 years part-time in "talent," working in and out of mostly the local television and print media market and can report all the people I met, especially locally, were incredibly nice, talented, and seemed to be committed to a high standard of excellence. But even with honorable intentions, capitalism and often partisanship drives the news industry and media can become more entertainment than legitimate news by hooking us with "if it bleeds, it leads" mentality addicting us to the divisive and scintillating news of the day and sometimes minimizing or even censoring more pertinent stories. Especially the national legacy media seems to be attempting to infirm a bias narrative more than doing their job of informing in a fair and balanced way.
In Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel "Brave New World" Huxley imagines a high-tech and genetically engineered future where life is pain-free but meaningless. In the George Orwell 1947 novel titled "1984" Orwell imagines a future when much of the world has fallen victim to an omnipresent government surveillance and persecution of individuality and independent thinking, much like I believe we are experiencing now in this technology apocalypse (the literal meaning of apocalypse which means "lifting the veil"). The words "Orwellian" and "dystopian" have been grossly overused, but it seems our government for the people and by the people have been commandeered by a small group of politicians and so-called cultural elites who would love nothing better than to make all of our decisions for us. I would refer you to last week's Federal Judge's strongly worded injunction to the current administration regarding their relationship to social media.
The constant mass media noise and obvious distractions to divert our attention fosters chronic stress, leading us to feel physically worn down, mentally frazzled, and leading us execute our lives in a reactive rather than responsive mode. Just like nutritious food, it is more crucial than ever to stand guard of our own minds and take control of our media consumption and demand more from our sources of information. I believe our local media is a gem and can help counteract the crafty merchants of venom who torment us with false rhetoric, and I'm still optimistic that we have not crossed the Rubicon to the point of no return in America and that we can restore trust in the media and our institutions.
An acquaintance recently told me today's mass media makes them feel like they were walking through a labyrinth. I was able to set up a labyrinth on the grounds of a maximum security prison years ago as a pathway to mental health for the inmates in my correctional treatment program and it was very successful and well-utilized. A labyrinth is not difficult to navigate because it has a single unambiguous route to the center and back. I've been arguing that today's mass media is not like a labyrinth but more like a maze with confusing pathways and dead ends so we must all take responsible control of our media consumption and demand more from our media sources to deliver pertinent, fair and balanced news. The poet Robert Frost has a poem about life and it's truth and secrets called "The secret sits":
"We dance around in a ring and suppose"
"But the Secret sits in the middle and knows"
It is not about right or left, it is about above the fray and transcending and including the best (plant flowers) and replacing the rest (pull weeds). I believe we can all reach our center of the labyrinth and meet in the middle where we will still find unity and the good available.
