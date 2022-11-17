Aldous Huxley was an English writer and philosopher who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature nine times.
He wrote dozens of books and was best known for his dystopian novel "Brave New World" published in 1932. My favorite work of Huxley's was his 1945 book "The Perennial Philosophy" which is a comparative study of great religious and wisdom traditions and illustrates commonalities between Western and Eastern mysticism. Huxley was interviewed toward the end of his life and was asked what he had learned from his comprehensive research of diverse spiritual traditions and what advice he could give. Huxley simply replied, "Try to be a little kinder."
Last Sunday was World Kindness Day which has been celebrated annually each Nov. 13 since 1998 and encourages good deeds and pledging acts of kindness individually and collectively. I became aware of World Kindness Day in 2002 and have participated myself and organized activities and special kindness projects for prison inmates who were enrolled in my treatment programs behind the bars and razor wire to benefit the outside community especially on Nov. 13.
In or out of a prison setting, kindness is sometimes thought to signify weakness or passivity, but I believe the opposite is true. It takes courage to take a noble stand against dysfunctional and abusive behavior that seems so prevalent in today's society, but we can do so with sincere and genuine concern for the perpetrators and to promote the greater good. Lao Tzu called this the practice of undiscriminating virtue: caring for those who are deserving and equally caring for those who we may believe are not.
Besides some random acts of kindness this year on Nov. 13, I joined a newly formed group called the Kindness Club whose mission is to teach and model kindness every day of the year to bring more civility to the world. We are currently 68 members strong, and our slogan is: do good, have fun, be kind, you are one-of-a-kindness. We are focusing on methods to bring some positive light to our current dark times and ways in which the daily wild and crazy crises we are being throttled with can wake us up to the preciousness of life even as we sit on the knife edge of uncertainty.
Acts of kindness often lead to the sacred emotions of enthusiasm, love and joy, what I call finding gladness in your goodness. On Nov. 13 I also started participating in the four-day Global Joy Summit which started with a screening of the new movie Mission: Joy Finding Happiness in Troubled Times which offers timely advice for all of us. The movie is based on the 2016 classic "The Book of Joy" by Nobel Peace Laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Tenzin Gyatso (better known as the fourteenth Dalai Lama). Both men provide examples for us of the possibility of emerging as joyful and compassionate beings despite profoundly challenging circumstances and offers us the Eight Pillars of Joy which they believe provides a foundation for lasting happiness. The summit included numerous speakers and an interview with the Dalai Lama on day four.
Our every thought, word, and deed can have an impact, make a positive difference, and change lives for the better. Michelangelo's fresco painting The Creation of Adam, depicts man reaching his finger toward God and God reaching his finger toward humankind (it is preferable to be both-human and kind). Every act of kindness is like reaching a finger toward the heavens and if we are blessed, God will point a finger back and fill your life with joy and meaning. Even in these times when the myriad of challenges seems so overwhelming that we have no control, we can have individual control of our personal responses to these challenges and can be a force for the collective good.
Despite the rampant calamity, confusion, and divisiveness we are experiencing, my holiday and Holy Days wish is that we all nurture our joy like we would a precious child and spread kindness all year long. Please consider ending this year and entering the new year with a firm resolve to align your life with your highest values and commit to have integrity in your moments of choice. Consider turning off the television for a while and focus on having a blessed and sacred time with your family and friends. Above all try to be kind in all circumstances and shine a little bit of positive light wherever you go.
