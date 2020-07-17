“Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
— Proverbs 29:18
We are half-way through a very challenging year and it could be beneficial to establish a renewed vision and make new commitments for the rest of the year and beyond. The News and Tribune published my article “Perfect vision for 2020” on 11/20/19 and many of us made genuine and sincere goals for 2020, not knowing we would be enduring the challenges of our lifetimes with the reality of a global pandemic, social unrest, Olympian levels of divisiveness, deep uncertainty, and much more. I have had friends and relatives that have contracted coronavirus and family members who are healthcare heroes who are on the front lines everyday battling COVID-19 that I pray for constantly as we still battle to flatten the curve. Many of our citizens have suffered enormous, devastating, and irrevocable losses, and my heart goes out to them.
There have been public health and social situations we have experienced so horrific, it would be a failure for our collective hearts not to break, and denial of the seriousness of our current situation is not a good strategy. Our cultural decent and an erosion of civility has occurred over many decades, typically at a more gradual and consistent pace, but the abrupt and exponential acceleration of the current constellation of challenges has resulted in many people losing hope and a positive vision for their future. Now would be a great time to reinvent ourselves, our community, and our world, which is ready for a collective 2020 ascension. It can start with each of us individually creating a positive vision for our lives and respond effectively and appropriately to our challenges and avoid destructive and toxic reactions to the crucibles of pain and disappointment that we all feel. While there are as many possible categories of life as there are people because our situations are all unique, I’ll provide ideas on the areas of physical and mental health, which has been my primary scope of practice, and areas we all need to focus on and you can execute your 2020 revision around your unique circumstances and categories.
While it may seem like small potatoes to attend to things like personal physical and mental health in these threshold times, it is essential to maintain an appropriate exercise routine, get adequate (but not too much) sleep, follow a good nutritional plan, and attend to mental hygiene to withstand the pressures of our times. In addition to our typical items to focus on in our physical category, critical concerns regarding personal protection from COVID-19 based on the best medical information we are provided needs to be in our plan. Personally, I am up for the task of wearing a mask for the foreseeable future and plan to follow social distancing guidelines as I venture out more and do my part with the safe re-opening of our world. While I am optimistic about the approval of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, it may still be a while before it is available and I still plan to follow the safety guidelines for all other people as much for myself.
Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise routine, but they probably will agree that starting and maintaining an exercise routine would be a great idea. As a full-time or part-time personal trainer in a variety of settings for 40 years, I worked with clients with no disabilities and others with incredible physical challenges and always found some activity they could benefit from. My mottoes are “move it to improve it” and “motion is lotion” (to a sore and achy body like mine). Another motto I have regarding exercise is “train don’t strain,” a motto I did not abide by in my younger years and feel the consequences in my body now. Of all the problems I’ve seen with exercise, it is over-doing it at first and throwing in the towel as a result. Set a workable time each day for exercise, work at the appropriate level for yourself and with whatever equipment you have available (even if is just your body weight and a can of peas), and make exercise a priority.
There has been an explosion of attention on our mental health as many of us have surpassed our boiling points with fear, anger, anxiety, and depression, and misplaced guilt. Some articles are stating that it is “only natural” to experience these negative mental states given our current level and quantity of stressors, but to stay constantly in these states and let them build to a clinical level of dysfunction is not “only natural,” it is “only neurotic” and needs the attention of a mental health professional. There is ample opportunity for virtual therapy, telemedicine, and other alternative resources if you are not comfortable with traditional care. If you are not at the point of needing professional help or would like adjuncts to your professional therapy, stress relievers like meditation, nature bathing, and music therapy have proven effective. When I feel mental discomfort I follow a simple 4 step procedure anybody can do:
1. Recognize and name to tame the problem;
2. Slow down my mind and meditate on deep breathing;
3. Feel my pulse to remind myself I’m a human being, not a human doing (I use the carotid artery); and
4. Do a 10 finger gratitude where I physically count on my fingers 10 things I’m profoundly grateful for.
To develop a workable vision for your life, start with writing down all the areas of your life, then chunk them into categories. For example, muscular strength, endurance, flexibility, and nutrition all can be in one category called health and fitness. After deciding the areas of life you need to focus on, make an honest assessment of how much time (if any) you are spending on these areas and how you may improve focusing on things you personally can control. Another fulfilling thing you can do is combine important areas of your life into the same activity. For example, we recently enjoyed a very rugged but refreshing hike through the treasure that is our world’s most accessible devonian-age fossil beds in Clarksville with our grandson on an oppressive day when the heat index surpassed 100 degrees. We were certainly getting a lot of exercise, working on a positive relationship with our grandson, felt a tangible direct sacred connection with the ultimate unifying force via a positive experience, and any stress we had was left at the car.
There is a lot of talk, especially in our negatively-biased mass media, that our future may not be as bright as our past. The truth is our future will be what we collectively decide it will be, even as things seem out of our control and some have unfounded beliefs that we have hit a cataclysmic tipping point. Theologian Thomas Aquinas said 800 years ago that “joy is a human’s noblest act” and we can choose to play our roles in responsively repairing our wounds and challenges to fulfill our sacred purposes even while so many have lost their joy. The June/July AARP magazine states research shows that joy is hard-wired into our genes, brain circuits, and biology, and we need joy and hope more now than ever. Speaking of joy and hope, today is strangely like being a voice in the wilderness, but it is our awesome and courageous choice we can make for ourselves and our future generations, and we can start today by creating a positive 2020 revision for our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.