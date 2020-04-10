Besides working hard to maintain a regular workout routine and checking in on family and friends, a good deal of my time the past few weeks has included trimming shrubs, cutting grass, pulling weeds, and planting flowers. A reasonable amount of physical activity, especially when outdoors, can improve physical and mental health and provide needed balance in a time when most of our lives are profoundly out of balance. Creating and committing to a regular positive routine can create a level of certainty for us in a time of incredible uncertainty. As always, I highly recommend seeking appropriate professional medical and mental health services, especially in these times when it is more challenging to keep our emotional health intact.
In the best of times, our biologically evolved brains are superglue for negative and Teflon for positive because of our evolutionary fight or flight response, which helped our ancient ancestors live to see another day. As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, that same response that our ancestors utilized to simply survive is legitimately on overdrive and there is concern that our individual and collective mental health status is being compromised, especially for those with clinical mental issues. The voluminous Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which is the authoritative guide used by health care professionals to diagnose mental disorders, has been my constant companion since the late 1970s. Of specific concern during the massive social pandemonium the pandemic has created are the dozen different anxiety and related conditions, which fall under five major categories.
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), is characterized by repetitive behaviors (compulsions) such as hand washing, which is being rightly emphasized so much now. Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), is characterized by chronic pathological responses to everyday issues such as financial concerns. As authorities work to flat line the coronavirus, the economy and our spirits have also flat-lined, leading to more of a challenge for our human family with GAD. Social Phobia obviously is being incredibly exacerbated for all of us, especially those with clinical issues. Panic Disorder and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) round out the five major categories of anxiety disorders and you can only imagine the challenges people with these disorders are facing at this moment.
We all are being challenged past our boiling point during this “crunch time,” and it is important to use effective tools to cope by pulling out weeds and planting beautiful flowers in the gardens of our minds. I started exploring various avenues of personal growth in high school and have continued to weave a parachute of responsive techniques that have served me well in tough times, and I’ve been blessed to be able to teach and share these techniques for decades in many different venues. Of all the tools I’ve taught over the years, meditation and mindfulness have consistently shown the greatest results for my students and participants. A Feb. 19, 2020, study by Yale University found that merely a brief introduction to mindfulness helps people deal with negative emotions and physical pain. A technique I highly recommend that almost everybody can do is to simply smile — in fact smile and look at the ceiling. Maybe try it now and see if it changes your mental state for the better. Another is simply to check your pulse whenever you feel stressed to remind yourself that you are a human being, not a human doing.
Most of us currently have that feeling of leaning back in a chair past the tipping point and falling backward knowing we are about to hit bottom. We are on a knife edge working hard to regain equilibrium and create a sustainable and responsive lifestyle to weather this storm with mental clarity and wholehearted love and caring for others. Remain vigilant, take the best care of yourself and your loved ones, and pull weeds and plant flowers in your mind. Please have gratitude and send prayers and best wishes to our essential workers, who continue to run toward the roar of the coronavirus pandemic. My hope is that we make the most of this difficult time and that we find many positive things that can come out of it. Please smile in your home and keep smiling if you carefully go into our community. Although you may be masked, others can see the genuine caring and love in your eyes.
