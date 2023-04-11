Former Google engineer Ray Kurzweil recently spoke with YouTube channel Adagio and predicted nanobots will help achieve human immortality by the year 2030.
It is reported that 86% of his 147 predictions have been correct but for me a goal of living forever is not a worthy endeavor. I'm reminded of a series of television commercials in the 1970s for Chiffon margarine that featured an actress portraying "Mother Nature" who was fooled, believing the margarine was butter. Her tagline was "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature" while she creates a calamity because she was tricked by Chiffon margarine.
Even if you can fool Mother Nature with margarine, the law of impermanence states that everything is always changing and physical human life is finite, otherwise our planet would be very crowded. While we don't have complete control of the length of our lives, we can greatly control the width, depth, and breadth. Genes and memes also help to determine the quality and often the length of our lives. Longer life spans tend to run in families, which suggests that shared genetics play an important role in determining longevity. Memes (ideas that can lead to healthy behaviors) can also improve quality and quantity of our lives.
Awareness and acceptance of our mortality during our earthly pilgrimage can be liberating and a major step toward "sageing" while ageing and reduces the fear of infirmity and death. Disengaging from total focus on attachment to our physical realm can provide liberation, freedom, peace of mind and focus and can emphasize the importance of making the best use of your time. A new paradigm of pursuing eulogy virtues over resume virtues has been a progressive goal for me as I feel more of a pull toward elderhood as time goes on, but a focus on what really matters in life is good for any age. I want my family to remember me for how supportive and loving I was with them, not how many trophies and awards I earned on an ego wall that they will probably throw in a dumpster anyway.
Most of us have significant control about how we age physically and how we embrace the gift of life by choosing to lead a wholesome and holistic lifestyle. I've worked very hard to find meaningful work that impacted others positively and when I "retired" from my primary job, R & R did not mean rest and relaxation, but retire then re-fire with ongoing meaningful work to nourish my spirit. I've also exercised and ate well all my life and worked to be a youthful spirit in an aging body, but it is just a part part of the human experience to grow old (if we are lucky), have some ill health, and eventually die.
Statistics indicate that 10-20% of us will die without warning and as I'm writing this column, our Kentuckiana community is experiencing a tragedy of enormous magnitude. Five victims were killed inside a Louisville bank and eight people were injured, some critically. The shooter was also killed. In this pregnant, tender, and poignant moment, I can only share in the heartbreak with the rest of our community. I'm praying deeply for all the victims and families involved and feel gratitude for the courage of the Louisville police officers and first responders.
The most healthful lifestyle and best technology cannot guarantee a life free from illness, accidents, and tragedies such as what we are experiencing in this moment and resistance to this harsh reality turns our pain into profound suffering. At any age we can turn life experiences, even the toughest ones, into wisdom and sage as we age.
William Shakespeare said "April hath put a spirit of youth in everything" but as we are welcoming spring our promise of new life, growth, and longer and brighter days has been dashed again with another unspeakable tragedy. May is Mental Health Awareness month, but we cannot wait to love and nurture each other today and everyday and seek help for ourselves and loved ones when needed. A conscious life is about being fully engaged however long we are blessed to be here on earth. It's about embracing even our most difficult times without losing our passion for life and love for each other.
