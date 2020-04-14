”The present state of the world and whole of life is diseased. If I were a doctor and were asked my advice I should reply Create Silence.”
Soren Kierkegaard, 19th Century theologian
Never in the history of humankind have we had so many means of communication, and we tend to be mesmerized by the stunning cacophony of the noise in our modern world. During Pope Francis’ Easter message, in this Easter like no other in history, he stated, “For many remaining at home has an opportunity to reflect, to withdraw from the frenetic pace of life,” describing the quarantines amid the coronavirus crisis. But many of us are starting and ending our days with the scintillating and traumatic news of the latest infection rates and death tolls from COVID-19, creating waves of fear, despair and sorrow. While I agree with Pope Francis that this moment is an opportunity, I believe we should not “withdraw” from the world, but seek some time each day for noble silence, not to retreat from the world, but to live more fully and effectively in it.
The constant noise of our lives fosters chronic stress, leading to us feeling physically worn down, mentally frazzled, and having us executing our lives in a reactive mode. Just like the importance of nutritious edible food, it is crucial to stand guard at our own minds to “consume” nutritious and healthy sensory food by balancing our need to stay informed with periods of empowered silence. This difficult balancing act creates a sustainable equilibrium in which the body and mind can refuel themselves in a responsive way. In his book, “Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers,” Stanford University biologist Robert Sapolsky explains that while animals usually experience stress in short bursts, humans tend to experience chronic stress, making us susceptible to many diseases.
Our legitimate need to stay informed and our evolutionary negative bias creates a perfect storm for bad news addiction. There is no way to exaggerate the horror of healthcare workers overwhelmed as they risk their lives to save others or the long lines of people at food banks desperate for food, or finding ourselves in an extended time of descent into suffering and loss of life. But we need to balance our senses with healthy tools such as periods of silence, mindfulness and gratitude. Just as a dolphin must break surface only to dive back down into the deep sea, we have a need to break surface into the noise of our world to keep informed, only to dive back into the depths of silence, where we can know ourselves and our world more deeply.
Seeking daily silence can be an inoculation against the harmful effects of the assaults of ceaseless noise in our lives and is one of the most universal and classic practices of every great spiritual and wisdom tradition. There are many methods of silent meditation in both secular and sacred forms. I started studying yoga and silent meditation in high school from books and the PBS television program, “Lilias, Yoga, and You,” but committed to a lifetime practice when I was 18 years old after taking classes from Gloria Hess at her New Albany yoga studio. I’ve practice every day without fail for 44 years and have been honored to teach hundreds of people in numerous settings the benefits of yoga, silent meditation, and other bodywork.
You can call your time of silence contemplation, prayer, meditation, quiet time, or whatever term works out best for you. External silence is preferred, but not required, because the silence of your mind is the goal. Numerous studies indicate dedicated and consistent moments of silence can be healthy for your mind, body and spirit. It can be an effective tool in our unprecedented time of stress, anxiety and depression and provide contemplation for consideration for an ongoing deeper need for personal and collective renewal. If you choose to take it in a spiritual direction, silence can be a hand reaching to God as in Michelangelo’s painting on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, “The Creation of Adam.” As Herman Melville wrote: “Silence is the only voice of our God.”
Our lives are extremely noisy, and this constant noise keeps us from experiencing life as honestly, clearly and effectively as we would like. I am tremendously challenged at this time just like everyone else, but know that a daily practice of focused silence and prayer is one of the best methods we can employ to work through this crisis together. Winter precedes spring and the descent we find ourselves in can precede a resurrection and renewal of our lives and our world. Rather than feeling overwhelmed and drowned by the constant waves of fear and sorrow, we can find our inner buoyancy in this crisis by seeking silence and immersing into our inner terrain where we can skillfully navigate through our deepest challenges. We are being called to adapt and positively evolve and find ways to be resilient and find grace amidst the chaos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.