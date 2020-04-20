Waiting for the grocery store to open in a “Stand Here” circle, exactly six feet from other shoppers, I’m feeling off my square. We all are wearing some type of mask in hopes of reducing the chance of coronavirus spreading while my goal is to quickly shop for essentials, shed my mask and come back to my good senses. Although the line is long, there is dead silence and everyone is displaying a defensive fight or flight body stance. I can see the fear in the eyes of my fellow masked shoppers and the smell of fear is piercing my mask even though I’ve placed a few drops of lavender essential oil on the inside of my mask. In the midst of this dark milieu, I use my “go to” anchor and snap my fingers to snap my awareness to focus on gratitude for the blessing and privilege of having the abundance to even be able to shop at a grocery store that is stocked with food from all over the world. Smiling and looking up at the sky in appreciation, I start counting my many blessings including not having a fever today aside for a bit of cabin fever.
The CDC is providing us with ever-changing guidance on circumstances under which wearing masks in public is advisable during this COVID-19 pandemic, but there is strong enough evidence that masks could prevent coronavirus transmission, so I’ll be compliant. I would have never believed I would be going into a bank with a mask on asking for money, but these are very bizarre times. One of the many bright spots in this horrific pandemic has been the many volunteers across America sewing masks for medical staff and others in need, essentially becoming the “Rosie the Riveters” of sewing for this moment of our shared destinies. Although masks are intended to protect us, they can also feel suffocating literally and metaphorically. My hope is that the time of social distancing and mask wearing is short-lived and that we all use this time to shed our psychological masks to uncover and reveal our true individual and collective potentials.
The pandemic peak could be over soon and we should not waste this once in our lifetimes threshold opportunity to contribute to renewing our world going forward. “If not us who? If not now when?” is historically a phrase used to convey urgency and a call to action. The constantly over-used phrase now is “new normal,” lamentably describing the current state that is challenging all aspects of our society, but remember that the “old normal” was increasingly dark and diseased and, in retrospect, may not be what we want to return to. Our souls were screaming it was time for a change then, but we can take up the mantle of responsibility now to be co-creators of a functional post-COVID-19 world.
I enjoyed News and Tribune guest columnist Mike Lunsford’s April 4 column, “Re-reading offers new exploits,” and would like to suggest reading or re-reading Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel, “Brave New World,” in which Huxley imagines a high-tech and genetically engineered future where life is pain-free but meaningless, seemingly describing our “old normal” where we had been beguiled in many ways into a desperate serenity. Another suggested reading is Eric Blair”s (pen name George Orwell) 1947 novel titled, “1984.” The book is about an imagined future (1984) when much of the world has fallen victim to omnipresent government surveillance and persecution of individuality and independent thinking, much like we are experiencing now due to our complicity in allowing a small number of authoritarian people make the majority of the crucial cultural decisions for us, who Orwell termed “Big Brother.”
The Native American Hopi word Koyaanisqatsi means life out of balance, which describes many people’s lives now and our lives pre-COVID-19. Our world was cracking and has now totally cracked, but this has opened up a chasm where we can choose to dive deep to stream an eternity of knowledge and wisdom to create a positive and healthy brave new world post-coronavirus; or, we can remain asleep, be happy with streaming Netflix, and let other people make our decisions for us. As much as we would like to demonize and blame one person for our constellation of difficult predicaments, we have allowed elected officials and a post-truth national media to dominate our lives. I believe everybody has potential to be a good person, but mass media is an economically-driven business whose job is to hook us as viewers as much as to inform us, and elected officials often focus more on remaining in power than working for the people.
All of us shedding our masks of our small selves and opening to our personal power can co-create a paradigm shift for our new brave new world we will soon be entering. Co-creating a new world of purpose and meaning may sound far-fetched, but in reality it is what we all do every day of our lives. I’ve always believed the “butterfly effect,” which claims that a butterfly beating its wings in China can cause a strong wind on the other side of the world, was just a nice metaphor for our interconnection. I’ve reconsidered that possibility after a microscopic virus in China incubated darkly and horrifically has brought the world to its knees. We underestimate the tremendous power each of us has to impact our world.
The poet Rainer Maria Rilke said, “Will the transformation,” a simple quote implying that if we use our willpower, we can create needed transformation in our world. What humans can do individually and collectively is unlimited. What we will do is often disappointing if we keep on our masks of learned helplessness and hopelessness. This unprecedented modern pandemic is tragic and complicated and we need every resource and every person’s contribution to sing the chorus of healing of our universe (which literally means “one song”). If we fail to step up and co-create a new brave new world, our history could be a bizarre footnote in the history of the humankind of a culture who had an opportunity to be the greatest of all time, but chose to descend into open madness. We have always overcome every challenge and always will, but we need each other more than ever. Take the very best care of yourself and others and reach out as needed; we are all in this together!
