Mac and I worked together for several years sharing teaching, counseling and administrative duties at an intense treatment program at a state prison. We provided educational sessions, individual therapy and group counseling at a highly structured and innovative program using a Therapeutic Community Model. The pressure to be successful with drastically reduced recidivism was enormous. Although relentless, we enjoyed the challenge and our shared mission, but often talked of our dreams of moving our families to Florida after retirement. I had an extra decade of government service due to previous County and Federal service and my wife and I did move to South Florida after retirement from my primary job with Kentucky state government, and we enjoyed our work and life there. I regularly kindly taunted Mac in the winter about how warm the Gulf waters were and he looked forward to his eventual retirement.
Man plans, God laughs, and life is what happens when you are busy making other plans. Although things were going great for us in Florida, our grandson was born a couple of years into our move and our priorities instantly changed and we moved back to Indiana to be full-time grandparents and be close to our families. Mac finally made it to retirement and I still planned to keep my commitment to treat him to a dinner at Clayton’s Siesta Grille in Sarasota to celebrate. After a couple of years of necessary cancellations, all things were aligning for vacations last summer and we finally had a firm date set for dinner. Tragically, on July 29, Mac was killed in a paragliding accident near Orlando. He left behind a beautiful family and friends who admired his humor and adventurous spirit.
I’ve always demonstratively loved my life and have been perceived to take gratitude to the extreme, an important habit I constantly strive to impart to my descendants because we should never take anything for granted. The relentless spread of the global coronavirus pandemic and the rampant panic, devastating consequences, and scarcity magnifies the importance of counting the blessings we all are privileged to have, even life itself. The pandemic is an example of a “black swan,” an unexpected event of huge magnitude that we are profoundly challenged by. Please send a blessing from your heart to all people struggling with this crisis, have genuine gratitude for all the warriors out there working to alleviate our suffering, and seek appropriate medical and mental health care for yourself as needed.
The coronavirus pandemic is devastating and our feelings of helplessness are acutely amplified by the relentless media coverage of the crises, but it is helpful to shift from fear and hopelessness to what we can control. While many of us are burdened by forced separation and are stuck at home in sort of a self-quarantine, we don’t have to be in the despair of being in a rut. We can find an opportunity to use our time to do mundane tasks such as cleaning out the garage, or we can plant the seeds to create a magnificent future by conditioning new daily habits that can improve our everyday lives. We can use this moment of constant outward change to turn inward in a type of monastic environment to focus on things that never change (our direct connection to the ultimate source) to find the inner light hidden in this dark night of our souls.
United we stand, even if we have to temporarily release aspects of our social identity and stand at least six feet apart. Sometimes it takes a crisis to eliminate our Olympian levels of distractions to have time to focus on what matters most in our lives ,and this is the best way to not fall through the deep emotional cracks of our dramatically shifting ground we find ourselves on. William Stafford penned a poem called, “The Way it is” 26 days before he died, which may be helpful and remind us to stay connected to the thread of life that never changes though the very worse goes before us:
There’s a thread you follow. It goes among things that change. But it doesn’t change. People wonder about what you are pursuing. You have to explain about the thread. But it is hard for others to see. While you hold it you can’t get lost. Tragedies happen; people get hurt or die; and you suffer and get old. Nothing you can do can keep time from unfolding. You don’t ever let go of the thread.
Let’s not lose ourselves during this crisis. Find the thread and never let go of it. Stay hyper-vigilant, but take a close look to notice that you are probably basically safe and all right in this moment. Maybe you can awaken something deep, resilient, timeless and enduring that has always been there but we have been too busy to notice. Even as we face this horrible thing we are going through, stay positive, keep connected in any safe way you can, and remember to never, never again take life or anything for granted.
