WDRB in the morning did a wonderful story on World Environment Day, June 5, featuring area youth hosting a community-wide shoe drive inviting the public to drop off unwanted shoes to be donated to a good cause and to keep the shoes out of landfills. I was very impressed by their commitment. The feel-good environmental feature was followed by a tragic report of Vladimir Putin announcing a state of emergency in the region of Norilsk after a massive fuel leak contaminated the Arctic River. Many things in life are beyond our personal control, yet most of us feel a natural pull to do what we can to have an impact, make a difference and try to work for the greater good. Human life has always had major challenges and despite all of our efforts to change the world into a place of greater harmony, that goal is a never-ending struggle which takes constant individual effort.
My mother has always been a positive crusader of the highest order and has been a great influence and inspiration to me. As a teenager in 1976, I joined the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), the oldest independent, science-based consumer advocacy organization whose primary mission is to improve our food system and support healthy eating. I had landed a dream job at the age of 18 as Health Club Manager of an innovative health club owned by business visionary John Carson and wanted to learn and share any helpful nutritional information with my members at a time when there was not much reliable information on the subject. I liked the CSPI idea of being very science-based and felt good that it stated that it was “in the public interest.”
I volunteered a fair amount of time and supported CSPI for many years and know they made a huge impact on the collective health of America at the time, and I felt I contributed to their success in a small, personal way. I have had challenges with CSPI in recent years as I believe most people now have decent knowledge of good nutrition and they should emphasize more individual responsibility and personal choice rather than seemingly pushing a more aggressive and political agenda. I proceeded on to a diverse career working in mental health, social work, counseling, and teaching everything from elementary school to college and medical school and have continued to personally volunteer for important causes to me, which I find more rewarding and effective than working in a huge movement over which I have little control.
Our current constellation of global crises are greatly challenging all aspects of society and are calling for sincere and genuine individual and collective renewal and transformation. It is my experience that when planetary challenges are spinning out of control, true change starts at the personal level, which can translate to global change because we all are local expressions of the universe (the word universe translates to “one song”). Having a keen interest in history, I’ve been amazed at the gritty tenacity of humankind and the incredible crisis we have had to endure and the amazing opportunities these challenges have presented. As Charles Dickens related in his 1859 novel “A Tale of Two Cities,” a novel centering on the years leading up to the French Revolution:
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age
of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season
of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair...
There have always been catastrophes and divisions, but our current dark winter of despair has lasted for too long and there is no one individual to blame. Even though our profound challenges seem to be rapidly accelerating before our very eyes with our negatively-biased 24 hour news cycle at an almost cataclysmic pace, our humankind societal breakdown has been an ongoing phenomenon and that likely will not improve much anytime soon — unless we choose to. The personal and the planetary are connected and creating a new world and a new harmonious civilization is what we do every day, and like it or not, that is our responsibility. The more people who commit to a life of staying positive no matter what happens and being appropriately responsive rather than inappropriately reactive, the faster we can start the holistic healing we need.
I am very optimistic that we have not crossed the Rubicon to the point of no return in America and our planet. In a world tormented by false rhetoric and our precious humanity suffering from a loss of individual meaning and purpose, we can choose to overcome the current pandemic and the widespread divisions that Merchants of Venom try to exploit and find value and truth in our lives. We must awaken to our individual responsibility to have faith that all life is sacred and that the transformation of our world starts with us. With easy access to all of history’s great wisdom traditions and cutting edge human potential science, I invite you to seize the opportunity to commit to a daily effort to stay on the positive side of life no matter what because the need has never been greater in our lifetimes.
