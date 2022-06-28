July 1st will be the 182nd day of 2022 and will transition us to the second half of this year.
Even though 2022 has continued to be extremely difficult and frustrating for virtually all of us, the flood gates holding back even more toxic waters of division and chaos will be fully opened in the next four months because of the November midterm election and it could take a gruesome toll on our wholistic health if we let it.
A Gallup poll recently indicated 83% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction our country is heading and you can count on politicians and the national media to change the subject, blame, and do whatever it takes to divert our attention. We live in a traumatized and very divided world taunted by politicians and the mass media, and it would be a worthy goal for the second half of 2022 to explore the personal and collective relationship we have with politics and media.
This year has continued the rapid descent and erosion of civility, safety, satisfaction, and sense of unity that we experienced in 2021, and the continued upward spiral of inflation, record gas and consumer prices, crime, assaults on our national sovereignty, and a myriad of other mostly self-inflicted crisis of epic proportions. Many people believe there is a strong indication that politicians and an unelected and unaccountable "deep state" are deliberately gaining power and enriching themselves while impoverishing the American people by worshipping at the altar of radical ideology and special interest-their "deal" constituents, not their "real" constituents who are the American people that they are supposed to represent.
Power can corrupt and absolute power can corrupt absolutely. Even with dismal approval ratings, politicians are suffering rope burns from hanging on to their failed ideology and dogma rather than reaching out to unify and work for us. This is not a partisan issue, it involves both parties.
A Pew Research Center poll this month revealed Americans are greatly distrustful and dissatisfied with our government with only 20% saying they trust the government in Washington to do the right thing most of the time and we feel in a somatic way that the government is dysfunctional. It is easy to judge and very hard to know a person's integrity, but constant deflecting, making excuses, playing the lame blame game, and appearing incoherent does not lead to confidence in our leaders in this threshold time. Like the Samuel Beckett play Waiting for Godot, even though promised, Godot never comes, and the American people are wise to the gimmicks that politicians and media are trying just four months before the midterms. In 1981, Ronald Reagan said "Government is not a solution to our problem; government is the problem."
I agree that can be the case.
I'm an independent who worked for the Republican Reagan in federal government, worked for Democratic and Republican Kentucky governors for a couple of decades, and worked for a terrific Democratic sheriff in county government. I have no political axe to grind and strongly agree and disagree with positions in both parties, but I know the system needs a systemic overhaul to put we the people back in the driver's seat of our lives.
It would be a failure of our collective hearts not to be crestfallen about the seriousness and urgency of our current situation. It is important not to let an unbalanced national media continue to create Olympian levels of distraction and focus on sometimes serious but comparatively less consequential issues in an attempt to deflect attention from the sheer survival issues many are facing in our country. A Reuters poll this month indicated only 29% of Americans trust the news. It's easy to be a passive consumer of media rather than an active participant by maybe making your own news and be a co-creator of information. It takes courage because polls reveal most Americans are afraid to share political views and I admire people like Nick Vaughn who had a column in the June 18 News and Tribune regarding the importance of local government transparency. And I would add that it is important for mayors and other public officials to appropriately respond to constituents who contact them as we are all working together here for a healthy, safe, and strong community.
The American people are becoming more aware of media manipulation, but it is more difficult than ever to know whom to trust and what to believe and this distrust of the mass media has been amplified and is particularly acute because of the incredible uncertainty and multiple challenges we face. I had the incredible opportunity of working part-time for Alix Adams Talent for 40 years and learned the ins and outs of the media on a mostly local level in print and television media and found our local media talent incredibly dedicated, noble, and nicer than you can imagine. Research shows people trust local journalism and news more than national. Like all businesses, the media professions have to be economically driven and competition is so keen that there is a motivation to sensationalize stories and essentially addict customers to their product. The good news is we can protect ourselves from the emotional candy and constant barrage of negative and sometimes factually challenged news.
Never before in the history of humankind have we had so many means of information and communication and we tend to be mesmerized by the stunning cacophony of our world. As we move forward to the second half of 2022 you may consider using a media bias chart (available free on the internet) to assure you are choosing your information widely and wisely rather than getting stuck in an echo chamber of seeking out media that only reinforces your existing views. Knowing the role we can play, increasing media literacy, opening ourselves fully to opposing viewpoints, and holding our elected officials accountable can go a long way to overcome learned helplessness in this brave new world of mass communication manipulation and political dysfunction. Speaking of our brave new world, English philosopher, Aldous Huxley, author of the dystopian novel Brave New World (which I highly recommend) said: "The best advice I can give people is be a little kinder to each other".
As our American dream is transforming into our American nightmare before our eyes, Huxley's advice would be a good first step as we seek a renaissance of honesty, bedrock values, and genuine caring for one another as peaceful warriors working toward the healing of our country and the planetary healing for our 7.7 billion fellows on planet earth. We may have to kindly pull some weeds and plant flowers with leaders focused more on the power of love than the love of power starting with the midterms in four months and work to find our common ground which is sacred ground. As the mass media puts on their best halftime shows of distraction, know that we can take control and make the rest of 2022 our personal and collective masterpiece no matter what is going on outside of us and make a difference, have an impact, and make the world a better, more peaceful, and functional place, especially for our future generations.
