It's a story I told to each of my graduating classes at a Kentucky Department of Corrections/Division of Mental Health cognitive behavioral therapy treatment program:
An Indiana man went to New York to attend a concert, but got lost. He spots a musician carrying a violin case and asks him how to get to Carnegie Hall. The musician responded, "Practice, practice, practice."
Just as practice is essential to mastering a musical instrument, we all must practice good mental health habits daily to avoid doing "hard time" whether physically behind bars or being a prisoner of our own mind and thoughts in the free world. The mentioned program was a psycho-social treatment intervention within a modified therapeutic community. During the first day of each freshmen class, I emphasized that the participants must commit to train their brains and condition their minds every day for the rest of their lives to remain physically and psychologically free.
Alongside Kentucky Derby celebrations, scrumptious strawberry picking, and saying goodbye to cold, dreary weather for several months, the month of May is also Mental Health Awareness Month. It's purpose, beyond raising awareness, is to educate the public, fight stigma, and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. The 2023 theme is "Look Around, Look Within" and focuses on how we can be significantly impacted by challenges and traumas that many of us are experiencing and how we can develop resilience and resources within ourselves. The waves of seemingly constant crises keep coming so it is important to learn how to surf.
It is always advised to reach out for professional, licensed mental health services as needed and encourage and assist others in doing so when appropriate. What follows is a brief sharing of notes from my perspective and not an exhaustive journey through the alphabet soup of the complex and extensive field of mental health or a substitute for professional care.
Although we can sometimes influence external events in our lives, they often are out of our personal control. Each challenge or traumatizing event has the potential to crack the grout stabilizing the tiles of the mosaic of our psyche and loosen our sense of agency and overall well-being. In addition, issues with housing stability, poor home environments, lack of a strong sense of community, and genetics are a few of many factors that come into play when it comes to mental health conditions. Decades ago I did post-graduate research on the psychological effects of homelessness on children which were dramatic and I assume the homeless situation has only exacerbated since then.
Looking around, we see we are living in a mean-spirited age in an argument culture that constantly perpetuates an adversarial frame of mind and this is not sustainable. We often are infusing toxic reactions to our cascade of challenges and tragedies when we should be supporting each other. Krishnamurti said "it is no measure of good health to be well-adjusted to a profoundly sick society." But I would argue that it is our duty to stay supportive, compassionate, and even an optimistic guiding light alongside the crucible of the darkness of our time and do what we can to improve our cultural milieu.
Looking around and watching another devastating news story can push people already living on the edge to a crises point. The cries of grief and sorrow can create a constant song with a painful rhythm. Some try to mute the cries which remove us from compassion and some end up drowning in the tears which removes us from awakening to our inner purpose to be of service to those who are in deep suffering. The key to the mental health looking around practice is to create a healthy balance.
Looking at Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs, we can ask how we personally are meeting or not meeting our needs and how our leaders and society in general are doing in their jobs to serve us. Maslow starts his pyramid of needs at the bottom with essential physiological needs (water, food, shelter, etc.) and self-actualization is at the top with 3 other tiers in between. I would simplify Maslow's hierarchy as safety, satisfaction, and unity/connection. How are our leaders and society doing providing us with basic safety? With run away inflation with so many financially struggling, what is our satisfaction level? With constant divisive rhetoric, what is our feeling of unity and connection?
With the utter failure of our current leaders and elected officials to meet even our most basic needs and the continued downward cascade of American bedrock values, it is easy to see how our external world is contributing to the mental health epidemic which has defined the zeitgeist of our time. Prepare yourself for a tremendously bitter election cycle. The choices we make in leadership the next year and a half will determine if we can pull a national renaissance out of the fire of bitter division. The colloquial definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Look at the predicament of permanent Washington and decide if we can do better. I know we can.
So what would positive, productive looking within look like? Recognizing when we are on the knife edge of surpassing our boiling points and reaching out for help as needed is crucial. Resourcing ourselves with the plethora of information and services can be helpful with our self-regulation and relating to others. There is burgeoning self-help literature recommending an array of methods and theories and our excellent local libraries have a great collection of books relating to mental health that can be useful. I participate in mental heath zoom and internet trainings on a daily basis to stay up to date on cutting edge information and have practiced meditation/ contemplation everyday since March 1972.
Like conditioning skeletal muscles, good mental health takes daily conditioning and practice, practice, practice. Any of us can experience an "amygdala hijack" and be a "major rager" (think road rage), the key is practice not staying there. Know your vulnerable issues that push your buttons. Mine is irresponsible people and people who abuse, neglect or exploit the most vulnerable among us, especially children who we must stay strong for and protect and leave a positive legacy for.
Also be aware that our primitive, biologically evolved brains are like superglue for negative and Teflon for positive. In this gardening season, take time to also pull the weeds and plant flowers in the garden of your mind because thoughts that fire together will wire together and help create a more beautiful destination for you even through your bumpy roads. In the myth of Pandora, hope only appears after all possible troubles have been unleashed upon the world. Are we close yet? I believe our personal and collective choices will determine if our future will be promise or peril.
Mental Health Awareness Month is about doing what we can to befriend ourselves and others during these threshold times. Have faith that life is a miracle and ultimately good. Look around, look within, resource yourself and practice, practice, practice everyday. May you be granted the acceptance of things you cannot change, the courage to make a difference and change the things you can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Helpline is 1-800-950-6264 and its website is https://nami.org/Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.