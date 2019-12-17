“No matter how thin you slice it, there will always be two sides.”
— Baruch Spinoza
Nearly two years ago, Tyler Sandefur penned an outstanding rebuttal of former News and Tribune Assistant Editor Jason Thomas, in the opinion page titled, “Caught up in Identity Politics.” I submitted a “Cheer!” for Tyler because it was an extraordinarily perceptive opinion from an obviously brilliant mind and the article remains in my folder where I keep the best articles I’ve ever read. I believe Jason had good intentions, but the article Tyler referred to would have been more appropriate for the opinions section of the News and Tribune instead of being passed off as fact in a feature story, in my belief.
I’ve enjoyed several of Mr. Sandefur’s well-thought-out and consistent letters to the News and Tribune editor, including his unique rebuttal to my recent article, “Let’s Get Real,” which was published Dec. 12. Anyone who submits ideas for publication should welcome feedback and appreciate that your opinions will be interpreted in various ways by readers, who will bring their individual perspectives to your efforts. I wrote that “It is incredibly important for us to be respectful and pay attention to the beliefs of the other side of the issues” — which continues my consistent message of creating a healthy and cohesive community. I invite readers to contrast my article with Mr. Sandefur’s rebuttal and decide which perspective is healthier and rings most true for you, your family, our community, and our world.
Building bridges over our very troubled waters instead of burning bridges is crucial if we want to create a positive and sustainable legacy for future generations. Avoiding the prevalent dichotomous thinking, which is the tendency to think in terms of polar opposites, is important, yet so very difficult when it is the toxic waters we are swimming in and exposed to every day through much of media and other sources. In this time of profound polarization, when many are retreating to their dark corners, I remain optimistic that we can grasp a thread of humanity, leave our dark corners, and come to the light in the center to weave a beautiful tapestry of renewal and resilience. Engaging in respectful and civil dialogue and avoiding extremist language with members of our human family would be a nice start.
The word “community” derives from the Latin word “commun” which means common and the word “unity” — a common unity, and creating a sense of connection and camaraderie has never been more difficult, yet more important. Being mindful to the role we play in being part of the solution rather than part of the problem and retreating from our silo thinking and filter bubbles can contribute to strengthening our unity and putting back together the trust between people that has been shattered. We tend to believe that we see the world around us objectively and that people who disagree with us are uninformed, irrational, or biased. This is called naive realism and the ego feeds on this. We can become aware of our innate human glitches such as this and dedicate ourselves to take responsibility for our actions and treat everyone kindly.
Especially during these Holy days, let’s remember whose birth is honored on Dec. 25th, and the courageous way He chose to live and die. Be mindful of your every thought, word and deed, and make your life a shining example of kindness and goodwill, and not a warning and example of what you don’t want our future generations to grow up to become. We have so many blessings we could focus on instead of focusing on fear and negativity. We have God-given resources to conduct ourselves in sincere, genuine and respectful ways, even in the crucible of the many dark forces constantly trying to break us apart. We can abandon our misunderstanding and fear of each other, make positive and lasting changes, and live, love, and even laugh together if we choose to go from knowing what to do to doing what we know.
— Mike Matthews is a retired teacher, counselor and mental health administrator with a mission of creating a healthy and cohesive community.
