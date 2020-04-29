”I’m not afraid of dying, I just
don’t want to be there when it
happens.”
—Woody Allen
The April 26 edition of the Courier Journal listed a whopping 104 obituaries, many surely related to the coronavirus, and my deepest sympathies go to those who have lost loved ones. As of this writing, the United States has a reported 977,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54,974 deaths and more and more of us in our community are being touched in many ways by the pandemic. My friend and longtime barber, Roger Eckart, passed away of apparent COVID-19 and my niece in New York has successfully battled the disease and is now back at work. I have several brave relatives working as health care heroes directly with COVID-19 patients. Besides the seismic tolls on our health care system and our collective and personal physical health, the pandemic is causing enormous emotional and psychological issues related to anxiety, depression, and thanatophobia (fear of dying) and creating a challenging unfolding perspective on the ultimate end of life issues we all must face.
Statistics show that 10-20% of us typically will die without warning, but COVID-19 is an invisible enemy that often hits hard and fast and can cheat us of the choice to plan and orient ourselves for the inevitable. The need to keep six feet apart (social distancing) to avoid being six feet under has created a horrifying circumstance of loved ones often dying in isolation in a hospital with no family present to participate in the last moments of their lives. Obituaries often indicate families choosing to hold services for their deceased loved ones at a later date or keeping keeping visitation and funerals private, depriving them of traditional cultural rituals for bereavement. We all seem to be mourning the collective loss of effective community, especially while so many people are in need of support and we must be creative to display appropriate sympathy and assistance.
Death is our ultimate ending and the ultimate unknown because, in reality, nobody has ever survived to enlighten the rest of us about what happens after we die. There is some seemingly unsubstantiated evidence to support the validity of people who reportedly crossed the threshold of death and then came back to life after their near-death experiences, but there is strong evidence that death can never be fully understood by anyone who is living. The trepidation surrounding dying can be caused by fear of loss of control, concerns about pain and loss of dignity, worry about relatives, and especially the fear of the unknown. Although the fear of death is common and natural, if it proves so severe that it significantly interferes with your daily life (thanaphobia), it is highly recommended that you seek assistance from a trained mental health professional.
I worked for a dozen years of my career for the Kentucky Adult Protective Services, often counseling vulnerable adults and their families on issues related to death and dying, and the experiences were very rewarding. Blessed to have been exposed to a very wide diversity of clients, it was educational to learn how the universal experience of death is processed in such a variety of ways by different cultures. Ultimate issues beliefs are highly personalized and it was fascinating when a client who initially professed a dogmatic conviction of a belief of “knowing” about what would happen after death was often terrified that they were wrong after their surface beliefs were scratched. While it is important to consult appropriate professionals for guidance with living wills, advanced directives, estate planning, and other legal issues, it is crucial for our psychological well-being to prepare ourselves with practical perspectives on our ultimate ending.
It can be helpful to leading a more meaningful life now to accept the transitory and impermanent nature of all phenomena, including the eventual dissolution of our physical bodies. Disengaging from total focus on attachment to our physical realm can provide liberation, freedom, and peace of mind. Sigmund Freud theorized that we have two primordial forces that drive the human experience — the life instinct (libido) and the death instinct (thanatos). I’m a basically healthy, youthful spirit in an aging body, but it is helpful and practical for me to accept that it is just part of the human experience to grow old, have some ill health, and eventually die, so I focus on making the very best use of whatever time I’m blessed to be given. I have important conversations with my family expressing how much I love them and I prepare for my inevitable ending by never taking any moment for granted.
My son just sent me a picture of all four of my grandchildren, which reinforces my focus on the importance of one’s continuation or legacy after one leaves this physical life. I have a room full of pictures of my family in the dining room and each sunrise I enjoy looking at each family member and appreciating the blessing they are in my life and know my impact on them is part of my continuation. When a school teacher looks at students, when a cook observes customers enjoying their food, when a medical worker serves a patient in some way, they can know that the fruits of their labor will live far beyond the disintegration of their body. When clients used to ask me what happens when they die, I consistently responded that their thoughts, words, and deeds never die, so it is important to focus on a positive continuation that will live far beyond yourself.
The COVID-19 pandemic is beyond our wildest dreams of anything we expected, but if we trade our expectations for genuine appreciation for all the blessings we still have, our worlds can change instantly. If you take that long 18 inch journey from your head to follow your heart with your mission and purpose, you will live your life without regrets and you can create positive perspectives on your ultimate ending. After sitting with many clients while they were near death, I learned many people gain profound wisdom on their deathbeds. In Leo Tolstoy’s novel, “The death of Ivan Ilych,” a worldly successful Ivan lay on his deathbed and asks his wife “what if my whole life has been wrong,” realizing a bit too late that he had put his ladder on the wrong wall. Life is short, put your ladder on the wall that provides you with a life of love, meaning, and purpose and immerse yourself in appreciation every day.
