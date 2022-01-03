On November 17, 2021 the Cambridge Dictionary announced its Word of the Year was perseverance.
Congratulations on surviving the colossal and ferocious crucible that was 2021. We all have been challenged by the excruciating agony that is the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the incineration of the hope for our national unity and simpatico that was promised but not delivered on. The need for unity, perseverance and unshakeable optimism has never been greater in my lifetime.
It's January 1st and also the first day in a couple of weeks we have not had the joyful noise of grandchildren running through the house. I'm multi-tasking by writing this column while catching up on a variety of evening news broadcasts that are dominated by looking back at the disasters of 2021, describing the calamities of this day (COVID surges, inflation, natural disasters, cancelled flights, etc.), and bleak predictions for 2022. January (named for the Roman god Janus whose iconic image has 2 faces-one looking to the past and one to the future) is a time to reflect back and look forward to a more hopeful future.
The holistic truth is there were a lot of blessings in 2021 that ran alongside catastrophes. Our family had incredible challenges but we also added a new grandchild, were able to spend quality time outdoors, and also took a lot of valuable lessons out of the year which made us more appreciative for what we still have including good health and life itself. I also reflect on and pray for our incredible essential workers (which are ALL workers), especially our wonderful front-line health care workers and first responders. At the same time I have seen many people fall into quiet despair and a feeling of hopelessness and I emphasize in the strongest way that you should always reach out to appropriate professional help when needed.
In times of adversity it is more important than ever to resource yourself and avoid falling into learned helplessness. It reminds me of teaching introductory psychology classes and discussing the classic Martin Seligman electrical shock experiments that my students were aghast to learn about. In phase one of his experiment, Seligman delivered shocks to dogs who could not escape. In phase two he placed the dogs in crates from which they could easily escape but the dogs had acquired learned helplessness and simply curled up and passively endured the shocks.
What was not in the psychology texts but facts I always covered in class was that later in his career, Seligman became known as the father of positive psychology and published a book titled "Learned Optimism". The way to go from learned helplessness to learned optimism is to see the big picture of the miracle which is life, perceive our great challenges as impermanent, and know you have choice and control in your life though the worst may go before you. I have been a subscriber to The Center for Optimism (www.centreforoptimism.com) for a number of years and they have numerous resources including Zoom meetings I've found helpful. This is a great time for us to acquire tools to be able to look to our future positively. A brief version of a Native American story some may have heard states we have 2 dogs fighting inside us-one positive and one negative. The dog that wins is the one we feed on a daily basis.
Author Alex Steffen said "Optimism is a political act. Those who benefit from the status quo are perfectly happy for us to think nothing is going to get any better. In fact, these days cynicism is obedience."
One of the most dangerous actions we can take is blind obedience and I assert that unshakeable optimism and an attitude of gratitude are compassionate mindsets that serve us personally and ripple out to positively affect our community. I'm not talking about closing our eyes to the gruesome catastrophes and profound suffering and saying "there are no weeds", I'm inviting you to pull out the weeds that you can and plant flowers in the garden of your mind. Let's individually work to make a difference, have an impact, change lives and collectively invoke and create a better world.
