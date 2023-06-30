July 1st is the 182nd day of 2023 and will transition us to the second half of the year with 183 days remaining.
This is a perfect time to reflect on how this year has gone so far and look forward to a better rest of 2023. Using our God-given agency and awesome personal power, we can commit to a better individual and collective outcome for the remainder of this year and percolate positive momentum for 2024.
Individually, mid-year is just as good as January 1st to start or re-start a holistic health program. Statistics indicate that 41% of Americans make new year resolutions but only 9% of these people feel they have successfully kept them by the end of the year. Congratulations if you are one of the successful few. If not, you may choose to consider some of the following ideas with the blessings of your doctor or other health professional.
Before immersing in the mental health profession, I was sure my major was going to be in exercise science and my first career was as a health club manager and I’ve always maintained work in health and fitness since. When asked what was the best exercise to do, I always responded “the exercise you enjoy and WILL do.” An exercise program that involves strength, endurance, and flexibility provides a balanced approach. I’ve found that even after over 50 years of hard workouts and a lifetime of sports competition, motion is like lotion to this old body and I plan to always move it to improve it, God-willing.
Eating what is believed to be a healthy diet and generally avoiding unhealthy food and all unhealthy addictions is important. Nutrition needs vary greatly so professional advice can be well worth the effort, especially when seemingly equally qualified experts often give conflicting nutritional advice. Eating mindfully with family or friends and being grateful for our food is one of the most important things we can do for mind, body and spirit.
Strengthening the body is important and keeping the mind healthy is at least equally important. A 2023 poll revealed that improving mental health was the top goal for 20% of people who made new year resolutions. Always reach out for licensed professional help if needed. Millions of years of evolution of the human nervous system made the brain Teflon for the positive and Velcro for the negative, so we must make constant conscious efforts to direct our minds and avoid the default setting of our negativity bias, but the effort is well worth it. Awareness of our evolutionary predicament and the constant barrage of strong cultural forces are keys to maintaining better impulse control.
Speaking of strong collective cultural forces, 2023 has continued the extreme chaos and uncertainty which has marked the past three years greatly contributing to the difficulties and frustrations many of us are experiencing. Uncertainty and suffering are often natural aspects of life, but it sure feels like there has been a lot of unnecessary add-on suffering that is not needed. Piling on our myriad of constant poly-crises is a toxic start for the 2024 presidential elections and we can count on ongoing smears and slanted media coverage which will likely further divide our already divided country. A NBC poll this week indicates 74% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and this is a low estimate from other polls I’ve seem on the topic.
We may feel disenfranchised from the political process and wish we weren’t a part of it, but the truth is it is our responsibility to recognize how profoundly biased the national media is and be a well-informed voter who gets information from a variety of reliable news sources and elevate competent leaders who work toward rock-solid American values and not partisan politics. Trillions of dollars are involved with advertising, social media, lobbying and corruption to the benefit of the elite few which is toxic to our individual and collective psyche. It’s their party and we can cry if we want to or we can participate and demand more from our elected officials and exercise our right to vote for a positive change. Power can corrupt and absolute power can corrupt absolutely. I’ll be charitable and chalk this up to essentially good people with an agenda and bad ideas-really bad ideas that have crippled the country.
Civil society is focused on the welfare of the many, not just the elite few. This is the basis for us living functionally together. Please consider entering the second half of 2023 and beyond with a firm resolve to be the best you can be personally so you can contribute to a better world for all of us. Although it looks like the chips are down in so many ways, I am cautiously optimistic that we can work together and find a positive way forward and be conscious, peaceful citizens working toward the good.
