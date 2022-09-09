The news stories kept breaking this past Thursday through the headlines of newspapers and webpages on the Internet.
“The life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II in picutres” read the banner of a well-known print publication. The queen had served as the United Kingdom's monarch since 1952. ABC News offered that she has “a legacy like no other.” Wired.com predicts her “internet legacy lives on.” Let's talk for a moment about leaving a legacy.
People want to leave a legacy because they want to feel that their life mattered. A legacy puts a person's stamp or imprint upon the future. It isn't just about leaving behind what has been earned, but also what has been learned. A legacy can be intangible, consisting of memories and feelings. Often the legacy is tangible, including property and wealth.
Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a legacy, not just for the United Kingdom but for much of the world. Her legacy includes a handful of intangible moments. She provides a sterling example of a life lived “for such a time as this.” Queen Elizabeth II has been such an established institution of the Royal Family, few are alive today that know she was unlikely to become queen at all.
Elizabeth was the daughter of King George V's second son. Born in 1926, there was little chance of her succeeding to the throne in a system that heavily favored males to be king. But then in 1936, her uncle, King Edward VIII, gave up the throne to marry a divorced American. Her father, King George VI, was pushed to the throne and upon his death, the call came to a 25-year-old female who stole the hearts of the people.
Queen Elizabeth II provided a legacy of faithful, consistent, and enduring leadership. Upon her coronation, the monarch said, “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”
Legacy.com offered Elizabeth's “tendency toward closed-mouth dignity” is what endeared her to the public.
We have been talking over the last few weeks about a different kind of legacy, a legacy of faith. The book of Psalms takes its title from a word literally meaning “praises.” The Greek word for psalm means “instrumental music” and thus “the words accompanying the music.” Compiled over 400 years, the psalms provide an anthology of expressions of the heart couched in a context of faith.
The Psalms provide a legacy of lament, putting into words the unfiltered emotions of the soul. How does faith react when the world runs out of control? The psalms include expressions crying out to God, wondering about the reason and cause of suffering, shoutings of praise and thanksgiving, pleading for divine assistance, and mourning admissions of guilt. The stories of the psalms tell how faith lives. One generations hands the feelings to the next.
Today our thoughts gravitate to Psalm 16. The phrasing at the heading of the psalm tells it is another psalm of David. Psalm 16, along with Psalms 56-60, also tell us it is a miktam, a word whose origins appear lost. The Greeks used a compound word to translate the Hebrew into “an inscription left on a gravestone.”
Some historians and theologians have uncovered evidence that the inscription might not be on a gravestone, but on a golden musical instrument. A similar Hebrew idiom speaks of songs “written or inscribed on the heart.” The message of these Psalms is etched in the heart of David. This is what he wants to pass on to his children.
Notice verse six: “The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance” (Psalm 16:6 NIV). Several translations render the last word as “heritage.” The image is rich, emphasizing the treasure gained from the previous generation.
I enjoy reading the Psalms from a translation of the Bible called “The Voice.” The version is copyrighted by Ecclesia Bible Society and Thomas Nelson Publishers. The Voice was produced through a unique translation process. It combines the strengths of linguistic scholars and modern writers, musicians, artists, and poets who are skilled in their use and expression of the English language.
The Voice paints a vivid picture of Psalm 16:5-7. “You, Eternal One, are my sustenance and my life-giving cup. In that cup, You hold my future and my eternal riches. My home is surrounded in beauty; You have gifted me with abundance and a rich legacy. I will bless the Eternal, whose wise teaching orchestrates my days and centers my mind at night.”
Two concepts really stand out as a part of this legacy. First God orchestrates our days. Have you ever seen an orchestral score for music? The score shows exactly what every instrument in the orchestra will be playing. If the orchestra is large with many different instruments and several parts for each instrument, the page becomes quite tall and the entire composition quite thick.
By itself one instrument's music may seem uneventful, unimaginative, and unimportant. But together an amazing piece of music is displayed. The Master Conductor scores our days in a spectacular way.
But it's what the Conductor does at night that impresses me. My mind wanders at night. Perhaps the stresses and pressures and busyness of the day stir my thoughts, but my thoughts can become anxious, doubtful, and uncertain at night. Instead, God centers my mind at night.
The legacy we leave — the one inscribed upon our hearts — this is how faith works together when lived. Is there a better gift we could leave our children?
