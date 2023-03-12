About a decade ago, Michael W. Austin, Ph.D., wrote an article for Psychology Today entitled, “Why Beliefs Matter.” Austin begins the piece by writing, “What we believe as individuals and communities is significant. Sometimes what we say we believe and what we believe that we believe is not what we actually believe. For example, I might say that I believe in ‘justice for all,’ and even believe that I hold this belief, but if I don’t in fact engage in any actions that provide evidence that I have this belief, one likely explanation is that I simply don’t in fact believe in justice for all.”
Belief without actions says something about the belief. James explains the same thing, doesn’t he? What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? 15 Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. 16 If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? 17 In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead (James 2:14-17 NIV).
What a person of faith believes about the themes of God’s revelation in Scripture is considered doctrine. The Bible defines what we should believe about God, ourselves, how to live in our world, and what our future holds. Paul encourages the faithful to embrace “sound doctrine” – to believe and behave like the Scripture really teaches.
As we prepare our hearts for the season of Easter, we are looking at the temptations of Jesus. We are looking at lessons from Jesus’ behavior that can help us as we strive to understand and overcome our own temptations to sin. Last week, Satan’s enticement was for Jesus to satisfy his hunger by turning stones into bread. These temptations can be found in the fourth chapter of Matthew. Here is the second temptation.
Then the devil took him to the holy city and had him stand on the highest point of the temple. 6 “If you are the Son of God,” he said, “throw yourself down. For it is written: “‘He will command his angels concerning you, and they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.’” 7 Jesus answered him, “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test’” (Matthew 4:5-7 NIV).
Don’t picture the pinnacle of the temple as a point at the top of a steeple. The highest place around the temple where people could walk was an overlook portion of what was known as Solomon’s Porch. This part of the temple overlooked the Kidron Valley. The back edge of this walk-way dropped over 450 feet down a cliff. A leap from this height would almost certainly kill a man.
Once again Satan almost taunts Jesus. “If you are the Son of God” probably urges Jesus to prove it to people and to Satan once and for all. A little piece of the taunting may prompt Jesus to prove it to himself.
In the first temptation, Jesus uses Scripture to combat the force of the temptation. It is interesting that in the second temptation, Satan uses Scripture first. “Hasn’t God said that He would send angels to protect you?” The devilish fiend uses phrases from Psalm 91. “Jesus, how good is your knowledge of the Scripture? Didn’t God say this?”
This tactic works for Satan on many occasions. Think back to the Garden of Eden. “Did God really say that you cannot eat from any tree in the Garden?” When Eve answered with a slight variation toward God’s command, Satan knew he had her beat. Then he contradicted God directly. “You won’t certainly die. God knows that if you do this, you will become like Him.” Wasn’t that what Satan wanted as well?
Many preachers and theologians identify this temptation as an issue of pride. Prove you are who you say you are. God will take care of you. Let people see your glory. Although there may be threads of pride in the wording, the real temptation is more subtle. “How well do you know what God has said and will do?”
We hear variations of this temptation in so many ways today. 1) Would a loving God allow bad things to happen to his people? 2) How could a good God send people to hell? 3) Where was God when the earthquake destroyed the city? 4) What does the Bible really say about the issues of the day? Surely God wouldn’t say that?
Think through the arguments of the temptation to Jesus. Are you sure that God loves you? Make God prove his love. Jump from this height and God will send angels to save you, won’t He? Isn’t that what the Scripture says? Satan is masterful in deception.
In essence Jesus’ reply to Satan affirmed, “I am confident in God’s love for me. I do not have to put God to a test.” It’s reassuring that Paul says the same thing to us. “God proved His love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
So maybe this temptation is to not know the Scripture as well as we should. How well do you know what God has said? Well enough to know when Satan misquotes it?
