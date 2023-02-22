A friend who attended seminary with me preaches in a very small town in mid-eastern Ohio. The congregation has about 45 people. Every spring the church has a week-long revival. The church meets every evening. They have a “fellowship” supper, followed by a church service. The services feature the same guest speaker with special music provided by a family singing group.
What image is painted on the canvas of your mind when you hear the word “revival?” From the tiny gathering in a small, rural congregation to the massive arenas filled by Billy Graham, revivals are a perennial part of the American church landscape. The Asbury Revival, as it is being called, is coming to an official close after having an incredible impact upon the campus and the culture.
You may have heard about the event. The activities have been covered on many of the major networks and in papers from coast to coast. TikTok videos containing a hashtag #AsburyRevival have accumulated around 70 million views. Similar gatherings have broken out at Cedarville University, Samford University, Lee University and Belmont University among others.
The revival started innocently enough. When a regular chapel service on Feb. 8 was coming to a close, a student came forward to repent of something and ask for prayer. While that is not a common occurrence, similar confessions happen in churches throughout the country. As the student was at the front of the chapel, other students came forward and embraced him and began to pray. Soon other students followed his example with repentance, tears and prayers.
Asbury University holds a special place for our family. Our youngest daughter is a graduate from about a decade ago. Are the reports exaggerated? Has this become another social media hype with little substance?
Long-time friend, Dr. Rebecca Briley, is a Professor of Creative Writing at the university. Asking for her perspective, I wondered if this was really a revival.
“I guess at first I was just repeating what everyone was calling it. Now, having witnessed it and its ongoing impact on both the Asbury community and that of the outside world, I would continue to apply “revival” to those of us Christians who have felt somewhat spiritually parched and thirsty,” responded Dr. Briley.
She added that in some ways she might apply the word “reassurance” to the event, and wondered if “final call” might also be a label. Does this kind of event say anything about a yearning within this new generation?
“I think it does. Even if today’s college students aren’t exactly aware of what they are missing, they seem to be hungry for the very things the Judeo-Christian tradition is made of. They know that what the world is offering is not meeting their needs, is not satisfying. They realize that while the rest of the world may be “woke” to some things (and some of these issues they share, as well), it isn’t enough,” speculated the educator.
As the revival comes to an official close, I asked Dr. Briley if she had any expectations for the future.
“Never and always. You can’t get to be in your mid-60s without learning how to guard yourself from life’s slings and arrows. But, I like to think of myself as a “possibilitarian,” optimistic but not ungrounded. I know what the Lord can do, and I know that the time on this earth as we know it is shrinking rapidly.
“Desperate times call for supernatural measures. I think the sense of urgency is spreading, as it must, and revivals such as this, which have always been an initial catalyst of such movements, can and should play an igniting role in the final harvesting of hearts and souls for the Lord. The late Mary Travers (of Peter, Paul, and Mary) once said, “with awareness comes responsibility,” and I think it is up to those of us who are aware to shoulder the responsibility of keeping this flame alive.”
Keep the flame burning. You ever had a fireplace? When the fire is first started, it burns so beautifully and generates such warmth. You watch it grow and sense what is taking place. You add more wood and properly stoke the fire. But a couple of hours later, the phone rings or a television show comes on and your attention focuses on other things. Before you know it, the blazing fire is reduced to a pile of ashes and embers.
Throughout Southern Indiana many churches begin celebrating the season of Lent with services known as Ash Wednesday. Traditionally people have placed an emphasis upon spending time in prayer, fasting, and giving. Obviously, all of those disciplines are of much value.
Maybe this year during these 40 days before Easter, our task should be to stoke the fire. Are you pleased with the path that culture is carving? Have you become “awakened” to things that perhaps should have remained sleeping? Is there an uneasiness in your spirit that has no simple answers? Have you wandered from the things that you once deemed were important?
I am reminded of the psalmist’s prayer, “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you” (Psalm 85:6 NIV)? Since God is the giver of spiritual life, shouldn’t each of us ask for a fresh taste of His Spirit?
When I was in high school, one of the songs the choir sang had a chorus that proclaimed, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”
Let there be a spiritual revival in our land. And let it begin with me.
