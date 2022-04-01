What brings you hope? Our culture offers more than a handful of reasons to be hopeless. Violence peers around every corner. Natural disasters become today’s headline, only to be replaced by another. The value that we place on material goods, desired services, and even people appear misplaced and out of proportion. There seems to be little reason to find hope there.
Governments tend to be reactionary. Barrels of oil reserves are being released because of record-breaking inflation and fear of on-going fuel shortages. Policies are made in response to worrisome behavior. Money continues to be spent at breath-taking speeds. Politicians argue rather than agree. There seems to be little reason to find hope there.
Often working with younger people, fresh ideas and enthusiasm energize my spirit and my day. Can hope be found in the next generation? The problems faced in my youth were no different than ones faced by my parents and their parents. Youth can improve technology, but the soul-wrenching questions remain the same.
Desmond Tutu said “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” Tom Bodett commented “They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” Author Sarah J. Maas penned “We need hope, or else we cannot endure.”
Despair, anger, disappointment, and frustration bail hope from our hearts like water from a sinking ship. We look for words of encouragement and strength but find only disconnected syllables. Optimists write that hope is a choice and deciding to hope allows us to cope with life more successfully.
Why is hope so important? We look for motivation when the future is uncertain. If we knew tomorrow’s discussions would bring genuine and lasting peace, we wouldn’t worry about the outbreak of a global war. If tomorrow’s sunrise would initiate 33 cents a gallon gasoline — the cost of the first gallon I ever purchased — concerns over inflation would cease. Amid gloomy uncertainty, we want to believe tomorrow will be better.
Over the last several weeks, we have discussed our attitudes and thinking as we approach Easter Sunday. We have considered our attitudes of remembering our past and our heritage and reflecting upon the present. Conversations followed about the circumstances of suffering and sacrifice.
Easter places one more concept in front of us. Followers of Jesus wandered to a grave site prepared to decorate the area with flowers and spices. Instead, they found an empty tomb and an angelic message. They ran from the site with enthusiasm and energy. Fears and uncertainty had been replaced by hope.
Today, let’s consider a couple of things that bring us hope as we walk toward celebrating Easter.
If the resurrection and message of Easter is true, the biggest uncertainty of our existence — death — finds an answer.
But can you really trust the stories found in the Bible? Many people raise that important question. Some ponder the question not wanting to believe. Others don’t bother to even ask the question because circumstances and people have left them disillusioned and disheartened.
But others — like C.S. Lewis and Lee Strobel — have searched for its answer at a level much deeper than most and have concluded the stories are true. Some of today’s most outspoken atheists have accepted the opinions of others without even examining the evidence themselves.
If the resurrection is true, I can have hope facing the death of my loved ones or even my own. Death does not end everything. There is life beyond the grave. I have reason to hope.
If the resurrection and message of Easter are true, there is a competent plan for getting along with others. Don’t misunderstand. Christians have failed to live out the principles of their faith for centuries. We continue to fall short of the standards today. But the Scripture sets forth an ideal behavior that can bring hope to the world. Faithfully love God before everything else. Then love your neighbor as you love yourself.
Norman Vincent Peale once wrote “Practice hope.” Hopefulness can become a powerful, inspiring habit. Here are four things you can do to cultivate hope.
Be optimistic to find hope in unexpected places. Are you a “glass half empty” person? Challenge yourself to see the “glass half full” possibilities. Find glimmers of hope when the kind gentleman allows you to pull your car in front of his. Appreciate the server who is working eight tables slowly instead of four more quickly. Enjoy the tone of a friend’s voice.
Practice gratitude. Culture, convenience, and frequency lead us to take so many things for granted. Think today about the things that you have that you did nothing to earn. The unclouded love of a grandchild. The warmth of today’s sun. The birds singing, the grass growing, and the seasons changing.
Take time to care for yourself. Loving your neighbor as yourself is meaningless if you neglect your own welfare. Believe in yourself and challenge your potential. Exercise, eat healthier, rest sufficiently, or go on that much-needed vacation. Visualize the life you want and the person you want to be. Commit to making that life happen.
Let your faith guide your steps. We have a human tendency to want to control outcomes. Allow your faith to help you understand you are not in control, nor were you supposed to be. One of the devastating results of sin is the allure that we can be like God. Even though we can accomplish some amazing things, we can never be God. Don’t try to be judge, jury, or dictator. Instead, be gracious — that is more God-like.
The Easter story reminds us that governments and self-centered people cannot thwart the plans and purposes of God. It reminds us death isn’t the end of any story. In addition, Easter reminds us that tomorrow can be faced with hope because God is in control.
