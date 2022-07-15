British researcher Scott McCabe reported one of the personal benefits experienced by those who regularly take vacations includes the ability to achieve interpersonal serenity, peace and understanding.
Most psychologists and researchers agree that inner peace is an essential ingredient for health and success. Yet more and more studies find that fewer and fewer people experience inner peace.
The nature of our culture does not promote the experience. Rush and pressure at home and at work are constant companions. Tension and conflict among people with whom you hold a significant relationship strain our most stable connections. On-going struggles with finances, health, and politics add to the sense of restlessness and turmoil. Is it any wonder years ago singers crooned “Stop the world and let me off”?
Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone, better known to us as Saint Francis, was an Italian Catholic friar who lived from about 1181 to 1226. Among his familiar sayings, we are encouraged to pray, “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.”
This month we have been looking at reasons for taking occasional “spiritual” vacations. Just as our emotional and mental health need time away, our spirits need to be renewed and refreshed as well. Last week we thought about opportunities to connect with the heritage and traditions of our faith. Today let’s consider ways to promote inner peace.
Several years ago, Duke University conducted a study about personal tranquility and satisfaction. The study concluded with the remark, “The foundation of inner peace is a faith that inspires you to greater things and that will bring meaning to your life.” Doesn’t it make sense that Paul describes a faith that gives “peace that passes all understanding” (Philippians 4:7).
Paul also wrote to the Colossians, reminding them they “have put on the new self who is being renewed to a true knowledge according to the image of the One who created” them (Colossians 3:10).
Isaiah looked for a Messiah who would be the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). Two verses prior, Paul explained the reason anxiety can decrease and peace can flourish. The Lord is near (Philippians 4:5).
This summer take a vacation that allows you to meditate on Immanuel — God with us. Find your path toward peace and comfort. A secluded spot in the Knobs will help you do that.
Nestled into the hills and trees off US Highway 150 on the way to Greenville, a sense of contentment and tranquility rests upon the grounds of the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality. Mount Saint Francis is a multi-purpose complex owned and administered by the Conventual Franciscan Friars. The Mount is maintained as a residence and a sacred place of life and prayer for the Friars.
Its primary ministry involves the Retreat Center that reaches out to provide opportunities for spiritual renewal to all people regardless of their religious affiliation. In the spirit of Franciscan traditions, the Mount offers retreats for groups and individuals, days of peaceful reflection, guidance and counsel for the spirit, and classes for the community. The Mary Anderson Center for the Arts provides a variety of art classes for the community as well as individual studio rentals in a stunningly beautiful setting.
Two striking features of the campus greet the visitor upon arrival at Mount Saint Francis. Keeping with the Franciscan spirit of hospitality and care for God’s creation, a self-guided walking pilgrimage spotlights 19 outdoor locations for visitors to use to help them reflect and ponder. One of the stops is a breath-taking cemetery preserving the memory of past Friars.
Mount Saint Francis also has a beautiful chapel building that enhances the peaceful, worshipful experience of the campus. Mass is held on campus each Sunday. The chapel is open during the day each Monday through Friday for individuals to quietly worship and pray. Post-COVID days may eventually see daily services return to the property.
The chapel houses traditional religious features of pews and pulpits but is framed by compelling works of art captured in stained glass. The windows are more than just something adding to the aesthetics.
Light is an important symbol in many religions and was an important part of early church buildings. The stained glass provided a certain level of privacy above the ordinary window without blocking out incoming light.
But stained glass in churches during Europe’s Middle Ages were used to educate people who could not read. The painted scenes in glass taught the major stories found in the Bible. The scenes were often enhanced by the presence or acknowledgement of church leaders among the saints and the papacy.
Br. Don Bassana graciously pointed out the intricate design of the windows as we wandered through the chapel. We both paused at the portrait of the nativity and the Christ child. Though our spiritual journeys have wandered very different paths, we both start the excursion at a manger. We end the journey on level ground at the foot of a cross.
The Psalmist petitions to God to create in him a clean heart (Psalm 51). After a short amount of time spent on the campus of Mount Saint Francis, I drove away with a refreshed mind, an energized heart, and a spirit that had been presented a calm and peaceful treasure.
Even a superficial study of the life and ministry of St. Francis reveals a simple but uncompromising truth. Greed causes suffering for both its victims and its perpetrators. Paul identifies greed as a form of idolatry. Perhaps Francis learned its control provides the key to the door opening true peace.
