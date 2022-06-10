The headline caught my attention because of an unusual word. “Spate of churches, pro-life offices torched, vandalized since Supreme Court leak.”
My senses expected the word to carry a negative connotation, but it was difficult to know from the headline. Peeking inside, the article contained almost two dozen examples and a telling opening paragraph.
“Following Politico’s report of a leaked draft opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization indicating that a majority of justices seemed inclined to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, multiple churches and pro-life advocacy organizations have been burned, looted and vandalized by abortion extremists.”
Webster uses one word for the definition of the noun “spate” — flood. It goes on to explain it to be “a large number or amount” and “a sudden or strong outburst.” A flood of churches have been vandalized since the Supreme Court leak. News like that should be disheartening, regardless of your stance on the issue.
But it doesn’t stop with this one issue. Turmoil can be seen on almost every landscape — politics, education, ethnicity, gun violence, inflation, the economy and a host of others. Solving the problems is a complex process. Emotions run high; patience wears thin. Reasons to be discouraged lurk around every corner.
When my emotions are stirred — from discouragement to overwhelming joy — my thoughts often turn to the psalms. Psalms are expressions of poetry — prayers used by people of faith through the centuries to give substance and words to our elusive emotions. The psalms move us from the valleys of darker emotions to the stance on a pinnacle of hope.
Charles Spurgeon (1834-1892) was a Baptist preacher in London. He preached over 400 sermons from the Psalms alone. Spurgeon wrote, the psalter “serves as a spokesman of feelings which else had found no utterance. Does it not say just what we wished to say? Are not its prayers and praise exactly such as our hearts delight in? No man needs better company than the Psalms.”
Eugene Peterson, author of The Message, says, “The Psalms speak for us.”
Here are short passages from three psalms to turn to when you feel discouraged. These pages are bookmarked in my Bible.
The 34th Psalm is a psalm of David. The subtitle, “A psalm of David when he pretended madness before Abimelech, who drove him away, and he departed” refers to an event in 1 Samuel 21. The psalm is an acrostic poem in the Hebrew alphabet. It contains several verses with which you may be familiar. It forms a part of Jewish, Catholic, Lutheran, Anglican and other Protestant liturgies.
“The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:17-18 NIV). The verses speak to two emotions I feel when I am battling discouragement. First, when I am distraught, I wonder if God hears or pays attention to my prayers. I am reminded by David that God hears and God delivers.
Second, it helps to know that God steps even closer to me when my heart is broken. God does not turn His back on me when I am in pain. He nudges a step closer.
The 103rd Psalm is often attributed to David. There are two verses in this psalm that resonate with me. As a father of four children, there are times when compassion for my children has overwhelmed me. When they experience pain or loss, my preference would be for them to be free from pain. I would rather endure the suffering for them. Listen to what David says about the Lord.
“As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him; for he knows how we are formed, he remembers that we are dust” (Psalm 103:13-14 NIV). Not only is there deep compassion when I look upon my children, I know the characteristics — and weaknesses — of each child. I know my child, and my care for each overflows.
One final passage from a psalm speaks when my heart is discouraged. Psalm 126 is one of 15 psalms that begin with the words “a song of ascents.” A few times each year, faithful followers in the Old Testament were required to go to the temple in Jerusalem to worship and sacrifice. Tradition says that the people chanted and sang these 15 psalms as they were ascending to the top of the hillside to enter the gates of the city.
Listen to the last two verses of this short psalm. “Those who sow with tears will reap songs of joy. Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them” (Psalm 126:5-6 NIV). David put it this way, “You turned my mourning into dancing” (Psalm 30:11 NKJV).
The imagery of the psalm comes from the farmer. There is a long time — and often a lot of tears — between sowing the seed and harvesting the crop. The entire process required a great deal of work, patience and perseverance from the farmer.
Sheaves of grain were bundled together for easier transportation and storage. The sheaves were revered in ancient cultures because of the hard work and faith that was invested in the process. A shock is made up of three to eight sheaves of grain.
Knowles Shaw penned a hymn inspired by these verses in the year 1874. “We shall come rejoicing, bringing in the sheaves.” My tears will be turned into triumph.
Knowing God hears and answers provides me a spate of blessing.
