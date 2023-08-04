The Bible is filled with analogies to help us understand spiritual truth. Jesus told over 30 parables — stories that made a comparison. The Old Testament psalmist wrote “the Lord is my shepherd,” emphasizing the pastoral nature of the Heavenly Father.
While Webster provides an adequate definition of the word, Rebecca McLanahan’s description is more poetic. “Effective metaphor does more than shed light on the two things being compared. It actually brings to the mind’s eye something that has never before been seen. It’s not just the marriage ceremony linking two things; it’s the child born from the union.”
McLanahan’s metaphor about metaphors points out that it isn’t just the comparison, but the result of the comparison that makes the process so amazing. Even though the metaphor links A to B, we have to use our reasoning skills to figure out the meaning or application. This reasoning is what make the parables of Jesus so intriguing.
Metaphors can provide a picture — a glimpse — into another person’s world. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a word picture, a metaphor, can sometimes do the same thing. Some studies show that considering metaphors helps create positive images and thinking inside the brain. A general attitude of optimism has been connected to lower rates of cancer, heart disease, and stroke.
Some people count over one hundred analogies and metaphors in the Bible. About ten are used to describe the church, the group of people who follow the teachings of Jesus. During the month of August, we will consider four of the metaphors about the church. Then during the fall months, we will take a focused look at several of the churches in our area and talk about the ministries they are providing for our community. By the end of November, we may find a host of reasons to be thankful for our churches.
Not all of the rich symbols for the church are found in the Bible. The favorite image for the church used by Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who serves today as Pope Frances, is one of a field hospital. “I see clearly that the thing the Church needs most today is the ability to heal wounds and to warm the hearts of the faithful. I see the Church as a field hospital after battle,” he said in a 2013 interview.
My favorite image of the church given in the Bible is a rather obscure picture that is often overlooked. It was given by the apostle Peter in his first letter in the New Testament. In it he writes, “Beloved, I urge you as aliens and exiles to abstain from the desires of the flesh” (1 Peter 2:11 NRSV).
The people in the first century who were reading the letter understood what an exile was all about. Many of them were of Jewish descent who had been kicked out of the city of Rome, a dispersion that started in AD 41 and lasted about twelve years. They knew what it meant to be kicked out of a place they considered home and to be forced to start over in an unknown area among unknown people.
But for most of us, the term alien conjures up a completely different picture. Thanks to television shows like “The X-Files” and movies like the “Alien” franchise, we immediately think of flying saucers and little green men.
Instead of the word “alien” many versions of the Bible use the word “strangers” to render an explanation of the Greek. The image of a stranger may be a little easier to grasp. At one time or another, you may have run across the classic science fiction novel “Stranger in a Strange Land” by Robert A. Heinlein. Published in 1961, the work features a human raised on Mars who comes back to Earth and challenges customs relating to death, religion, and money. The book became an icon of the ‘60s counterculture. It won the cherished Hugo Award in 1962.
The image of being a stranger spurs memories of family vacations. Although some were longer, most of our vacations lasted about ten days from weekend to weekend. Clothes and utilities were packed in a “duffle bag” for half the time. A trip to a laundry was sandwiched in the middle of the week.
Dad’s motel of choice was a chain called “Travel Lodge.” Sometimes we would drive several miles out of the way just to be able to stay at one. While parents unpacked their suitcases into drawers and closets of the motel, the kids usually kept their things in the bags. Hunting for the tube of toothpaste or the matching sock usually provided the day’s biggest challenge.
My duffle bag always included reading material. There were three stages of the reading curriculum. In the younger days, DC comics were the choice of material. The “pows” and “smacks” of Batman were far more comic in those days than criminal. Next came the baseball card years when the stats and bubble gum dust from the back of the cards consumed my time. Finally, the most recent issues of The Sporting News became the traveling companion.
But somewhere toward the second weekend, everything had been read twice. The friends from the neighborhood were being missed. The bed at the Travel Lodge was less comfortable and more inconvenient. The familiar places of home were beckoning louder each hour. The alluring adventure in the strange land had finally come to an end.
For the believer, the world is not “home.” There are a lot of things that are fun about being on vacation, but there is a constant feeling of disconnect. Like it or not, the believer is living out of a suitcase, looking forward to the time when he can be back in familiar surroundings and able to sleep in his own bed. We want to be home.
