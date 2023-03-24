Over the last several weeks we have been thinking about temptations. Our discussion has centered around the temptations of Jesus. The Scripture tells us that Jesus was tempted in every possible way, just like the rest of us. But unlike any of us, Jesus faced the temptations but did not sin.
Sin is a word that we rarely hear used today. Karl Menninger, in the 1973 book, “Whatever Became of Sin,” tells a funny but interesting story. The story described a stern-faced man standing on a busy street corner on the Chicago Loop.
As pedestrians hurried by on their way to lunch or business, he would solemnly lift his right arm, and pointing to the person nearest him, shout loudly the single word “GUILTY!”
Then, without any change of expression, he would resume his still stance for a few moments before repeating the gesture. Then, again, the inexorable raising of his arm, the pointing, and the solemn pronouncing of the one word “GUILTY!”
The effect of this strange accusatory pantomime on the passing strangers was extraordinary, almost eerie. They would stare at him, hesitate, look away, look at each other, and then at him again, then hurriedly continue on their ways.
One man, turning to another who was my informant, exclaimed, “But how did he know?”
Menninger was not a studied theologian. One of the founders of the famed Menninger Clinic in Kansas, the psychiatrist radically transformed the nation’s views on mental illness. His research concluded we have all kinds of names and excuses for sin, but no one wants to take responsibility for it.
People around the world are suffering more now than any other moment in my lifetime. A closer look at almost any area of society affirms the theory with brutal statistics. But the people of the world have become increasingly permissive. Secular philosophies have squeezed faith from our lives with few positive behavioral results.
The church has not been successful in teaching alternative positions to secularism. For nearly two centuries, the Roman Catholic Church and mainstream Protestant Churches taught that man was guilty of sin and needed to repent. Our thoughts on temptation pointed out that we are tempted to act contrary to an accepted standard.
In the second quarter of the 20th century, Protestant theologians affected by an increasingly secular society began putting less emphasis on sin. Their messages concentrated on the positives of faith while avoiding discussions about negative standards or rules. Names like Norman Vincent Peale and Robert Schuller paved the way for the Joel Osteens of today.
Please don’t misunderstand my point. There is nothing wrong with emphasizing the positives of living a faithful life. A positive message certainly attracts more people than Jonathan Edwards’ message titled, “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God.” Somehow speaking the truth in love insists that we not abandon the standard for behavior.
When the church has talked about negative behavior — even if it recoils from calling it “sin” — it talks about your behavior and not its own. Pointing out your poor behavior and lifestyle choices without addressing its own can be rightly labeled as hypocrisy. Double standards do not fly well in any society.
Perhaps that is why Jesus addressed such tendencies to His disciples. “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? 4 How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? 5 You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye (Matthew 7:3-5 NIV).
The church’s teaching on sin should be as clear as the Bible’s presentation of the truth. All of us sin. Your sin and my sin make the ground that each of us stand upon as level as can be. Instead of pointing fingers, let’s begin by bowing our knees.
The apostle John makes some pointed applications in his first letter to churches. “If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. 9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness. 10 If we claim we have not sinned, we make him out to be a liar and his word is not in us” (1 John 1:8-10).
When we fail to teach accurately about the fact that we are sinners, our message becomes tainted with lies. The world around us sees the reality and effects of sin hour by hour. John says pretending that we are without sin actually tells a lie to three different sets of people.
If we claim to not have sin, John first points out we are just lying to ourselves. We do that all the time, don’t we? We describe it as a choice, as an alternative lifestyle, or we overlook it completely. Errors in ways happen because of mental illness or confusion. Everyone wanders down the same path by refusing to take responsibility. Everything is someone else’s fault.
When we point our fingers at others, we are lying to them. Like the man in Chicago, my outstretched arm of condemnation implies that you have more sins or worse sins than my own. We need to realize that we are all in this boat together. And the ship is sinking.
Finally John says worst of all, it makes God out to be a liar. God tells us that we all sin and that sin is incredibly important to him. Down-playing sin offers no favors to anyone.
The short passage from 1 John doesn’t promote hopelessness. There is an important positive thread woven into its fabric. We will talk about that hope over the next two weeks.
