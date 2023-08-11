During the fall before COVID, we had a wonderful opportunity to spend about 10 days vacationing in the Mediterranean Sea area. We flew into Rome and spent a couple of days there before cruising around portions of Italy and Greece. In many ways, the trip was life-changing.
While in Rome, several of the restaurants had bowls of olives on the tables to nibble on before the meal, much like many of the Mexican eateries have chips and salsa in the States. But the olives in the Mediterranean carried a completely different flavor and taste than cracking open a jar of olives here. Greek olives have a robust, tangy fruit flavor. The Italian olives have a salty but not briny taste that elevates ordinary foods to something spectacular.
We asked one of the café owners why the olives tasted so different. The lady turned with a grin and said, “American farmers put an emphasis on yield not flavor. Locals demand better quality and flavor and are willing to pay for it.” Experts say farms in the United States could easily grow food as delicious as the Mediterranean, but they choose not to.
There is more value to the flavor than just the price of an olive. A bus tour guide pointed to a grove along an Italian countryside and interjected, “Countries have gone to war over olive groves.”
Last week we began to think about metaphors in the Bible offering comparisons about the church. We pondered the image of believers being aliens in a strange land. Today, paint an image of an olive tree on the canvas of your mind.
The olive tree is one of the plants mentioned frequently in the Bible. The Old Testament writers note on several occasions the beauty of the olive tree. Jeremiah wrote “The Lord called you a thriving olive tree with fruit beautiful in form (Jeremiah 11:16) and Hosea noted “His splendor will be like an olive tree” (Hosea 14:6).
When an olive tree gets old and has reached its maximum potential for production, the farmer cuts it down to a stump. Soon, new shoots spring up from the old stump and the tree begins producing olives again. The oldest olive tree known is in Crete and is over 4000 years old.
The New Testament uses olive trees to illustrate God’s plan of salvation. Paul says that Christians of all backgrounds have been grafted into the olive branches of Jewish root. The image is even more potent because although the Jewish people rejected the Messiah, God did not uproot the tree. He simply cut it off and allowed a new growth to appear.
Since the time when the dove returned to the ark carrying an olive branch (Genesis 8:11), the olive branch has been a symbol of peace and blessing. The seal of the United States pictures an olive branch with a cluster of 13 leaves. The expression “extending an olive branch” portrays the desire for peace throughout many forms of literature.
Olive trees are used symbolically to describe the relationship of beauty and peace between God and His people. The psalmist wrote “But I am like a green olive tree in the house of God; I will trust in the mercy of God forever and ever” (Psalm 52:8). The olive tree roots grow deep and actually thrive in a desert environment. The blossom in a desert is the promise that God is at work restoring the land and His people.
Isaiah wrote “The wilderness and the wasteland shall be glad for them, and the desert shall rejoice and blossom as the rose (Isaiah 35:1). The world is filled with such anger and turmoil, a message of blossoming peace would surely be welcome.
I wonder if olive groves provided the setting in Galilee for Jesus’ sermon on a mountain side. He addressed His followers with a challenge to be different from others around them.
“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot. You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on a stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:13-16).
Is it possible that as Jesus uttered those words, He held an olive branch ripe with olives in His hand?
You are probably nodding your head as you can almost taste the saltiness of the olive as we speak. But don’t forget to tie the image of the olives to light as well.
In order to make oil, the olives were either bruised in a mortar, crushed in a press, or pounded into pulp by foot. Even if no longer salty to the taste, the olives could be used to make oil. The menorah in the Temple — with its seven lamps — was lit with oil for the light. Moses commanded the children of Israel that they “bring pure oil of pressed olives for the light, to make the lamps burn continually” (Leviticus 24:2).
This little light of mine. I’m gonna let it shine.
In the little café in Rome, the olives on the table were not the center of attention, but they certainly made waiting for the meal a more pleasurable experience. I wonder if there is a lesson there for the church.
